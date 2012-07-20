(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd.'s (Salasar Balaji) 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Salasar Balaji.

Fitch migrated Salasar Balaji to the non-monitored category on 17 October 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on Salasar Balaji's bank loans as follows:

- INR200m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR810m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn