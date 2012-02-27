(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Sri Venkatram Spinners Private Limited's (SVSPL) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SVSPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also migrated SVSPL's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR262m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR160m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR70m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'