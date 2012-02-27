(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
migrated India-based Sri Venkatram Spinners Private Limited's
(SVSPL) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the
non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch
D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category
due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of SVSPL. The ratings
will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six
months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in
the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this
six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be
communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
Fitch has also migrated SVSPL's bank loan ratings to the
non-monitored category as follows:
- INR262m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from
'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR160m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to
'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR70m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch D(ind)'