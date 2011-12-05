(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, December 5 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's SRS Modern Sales (SRS Modern) Limited's National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

SRS Modern's ratings reflect its consistently thin EBITDAR margins of 3% over FY09-FY11 (year-end: March) as is inherent in the trading business, along with tight liquidity position as indicated by its nearly full utilisation levels of cash credit limits and negative cash flows from operations over FY08-FY11 (FY11: negative INR43.84m).

Fitch notes that interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) fell to 1.47x in FY11 from 1.84x in FY10 due to high interest costs. This was despite financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) improving to 4.45x from (FY10: 6.44x) from a reduction in debt to INR565.9m from INR660.3m.

The ratings are constrained by the high customer concentration risk, with the company's top five customers accounting for about 60% of its total revenue of INR3,993.2m in FY11 (FY10: INR3,087.3m), its limited track record of four years in construction material trading and moderate size of operations.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from a decade-long experience of SRS Modern's founders in the trading business through other group companies and moderate brand recall of 'SRS' in the National Capital Region. Also, the SRS group companies infused equity of INR142m into SRS Modern in FY11 and extended corporate guarantees to secure the latter's bank loans.

Negative rating guidelines include a decline in profitability, or an increase in working capital requirements which lead to deterioration in interest coverage to below 1.25x. Positive rating triggers include a significant improvement in profitability, or a reduction in working capital requirements leading to interest coverage exceeding 2x.

SRS Modern trades construction materials and has two retail stores.

Fitch has also affirmed SRS Modern's bank facilities as follows:

- Outstanding INR17.4m long-term bank loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; and

- INR500m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'.