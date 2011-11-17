(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Following an error, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the rating history of the US$42.5 billion debt program of the Standard Chartered group entities listed below. These corrected ratings are an accurate indicator of the future ratings to be assigned to non-deferrable subordinated issues of these entities. None of the issuer credit ratings or the ratings on outstanding issues are affected.

The corrected ratings are:

Standard Chartered PLC To From

Subordinated (foreign currency) BBB+ A-

Standard Chartered Bank

Subordinated A- A