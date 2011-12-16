(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed State Bank of India's (SBI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The agency has also affirmed SBI's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'.

The Long-Term ratings of SBI are driven by a high probability of support from the government, given its systemic importance as the largest bank in India, as the sole banker in many economically backward regions and as a banker to various government entities. As a result the Long-Term ratings are linked to the sovereign rating and will move in tandem with the latter.

Key positive drivers of SBI's VR are its size, franchise and funding strength. These characteristics contribute to lower concentration risks both in terms of loan exposures and funding, deposit stability particularly in times of uncertainty, as well as revenue diversification and costs of funds. These features help to offset some of the risks and costs given its association with the Government of India.

That being said, some of SBI's credit fundamentals are under pressure. Notwithstanding the revenue strengths, internal capital generation has remained and is likely to remain under pressure, firstly due to increasing credit costs and secondly on account of pension costs, at the time of the next wage revision. The weakening operating environment means Fitch expects credit costs to increase and the level of non-performing loans to rise (H1FY12 was 4.2%; up from 3.3% in FY11). These pressures have occurred at a time when capitalisation is also low relative to the bank's peer group and capital levels internationally are rising. The operational and data integrity risks associated with a large organisation have also been highlighted by the size and timely recognition of pension liabilities.

The VR assumes and Fitch expects capital to be made available from the government as its largest shareholder to ensure SBI is adequately capitalised. However, a negative VR rating trigger would be a combination of a materially weaker asset quality trends impacting internal capital generation combined with overall capital levels that are below its rating peer group.

SBI's Tier-1 bonds are on Rating Watch Negative reflecting heightened downgrade risk associated with the pending completion of Fitch's review of how it rates bank regulatory capital instruments. This review was initiated by the exposure draft entitled 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' published on 28 July 2011.

SBI is India's largest bank with over 13,500 branches in FY11, accounting for around 17% of both system assets and deposits. SBI's asset share is over three times that of the second-largest bank in India.

The following ratings of SBI have been affirmed:

- LT FC IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term FC IDR: 'F3'

- Viability Rating: 'bbb-'

- Individual Rating: 'C'

- Support Rating: '2'

- Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'

- USD5bn MTN programme: 'BBB-'

- USD800m senior unsecured bonds: 'BBB-'

- USD400m perpetual tier 1 bonds: 'BB-'; on RWN

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable