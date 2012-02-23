(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Stationery Point India Limited (SPIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect SPIL's near-full utilisation (around 95%) of its working capital facilities during September 2011-January 2012 due to its high working capital requirements as the company is offered a limited credit period from its suppliers. The ratings also reflect the INR629.5m corporate guarantee extended by SPIL to its group companies, namely Shivani Flexipack and S.K. Agrotech.

The ratings are constrained by SPIL's small scale of operations that offers limited bargaining power with suppliers and volatile operating margins due to intense competition and unstable raw material prices (mainly polyester, polyethylene and polypropylene). The latter accounts for around 41% of cost of goods sold. However, revenues have grown significantly at a CAGR of 42.6% over the last three years to INR2,327m in FY11 (financial year ending September), with EBIDTA margins increasing to 14.2% (FY08: 8.8%). This was because the company launched high value-added products in its flexible packaging segment in FY11.

SPIL's ratings also reflect the more than a decade-long experience of its founders in the domestic packaging industry and its strong established relationship with its clients.

Negative rating guidelines include higher-than-expected working capital requirements and total adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include a consistent demonstration of improved working capital management and a total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Incorporated in 1999, SPIL manufactures flexible packaging products (86% of FY11 total revenues), paper products and wire products at a capacity of 10,600 TPA, 2,000 TPA and 1,125 TPA, respectively, at Kaledhon, District Satara. For FY11, the company's total debt stood at INR1,375m, which included the corporate guarantees to group companies, and financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBITDA) was 4.2x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to SPIL's bank loans as follows:

- INR450m working capital cash credit limits: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR140.8m O/S term loans as on September 2011: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR29.5m non-fund based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'