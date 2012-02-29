Overview
-- StoneMor's unit distributions have meaningfully exceeded
reported operating cash flow for the past three years.
-- We expect that operating cash flow will not cover
distributions until 2014 or 2015, despite anticipated growth in
both GAAP and accrual revenues and EBITDA.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from
'B', reflecting our expectations of ongoing negative
discretionary cash flow, as we define the term.
-- At the same time, we are revising our recovery rating to
'4' from '6' and raising our senior unsecured issue-level rating
to 'B-' from 'CCC+', based on a change in our valuation to an
asset-based approach from an enterprise approach.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that
negative discretionary cash flows will continue to be funded
from external sources, including revolving credit borrowings or
equity raises.
Rating Action On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Levittown,
Pa.-based StoneMor Partners L.P. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating
was removed from CreditWatch, where it was initially placed with
negative implications Nov. 29, 2011. The rating outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we raised our senior unsecured issue-level
rating to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from
'CCC+'. In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the debt
to '4' from '6'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our current
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in
the event of payment default, compared with our previous
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.
Rationale
Our ratings primarily reflect our opinion that StoneMor's
business model, growth strategies, and ownership structure will
result in negative discretionary cash flow that will require
ongoing external funding. We define "negative discretionary cash
flow" as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and cash
distributions. We expect the company to continue to pursue
growth through expanding pre-need sales, supplemented by modest
acquisitions. Historically, pre-need growth initiatives have an
extended cash conversion cycle and can result in negative
operating cash flow when booked, a trend we expect to continue.
We are forecasting reported operating cash flow of about $20
million in 2012, up from about $10 million from the nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2011. We expect unit distributions to modestly
expand from 2011 levels of $44 million and the cash flow to
distribution ratio to be about 0.5x in 2012. We are not
expecting this ratio to exceed 1.0x until 2014.
We expect the company to produce double-digit growth in GAAP
revenue and EBITDA growth in 2011 and 2012, primarily supported
by 30% growth in pre-need cemetery revenues from StoneMor's
acquisitive growth efforts over the past few years. We expect
organic growth from established cemetery and funeral properties
will be around 3%. We also expect the company to continue to be
acquisitive in 2012, although to a lesser extent than in
previous years, and believe that 2011 and 2012 acquired
properties are likely to contribute to its growing preneed
revenue backlog and at-need interments. Our $20 million
reported operating cash flow expectation for 2012 reflects
expanded EBITDA as well as working capital efficiencies related
to conversion of pre-need cemetery revenues booked in 2011 or
earlier.
In our view, the company's financial risk profile is "highly
leveraged" (as defined in our criteria), primarily reflecting
slim operating cash flow, combined with the MLP ownership
structure. We believe cashdistributions in the MLP structure are
an important, if not critical, return to shareholders, and will
continue to be paid out at or near current levels. In our
opinion, conventional debt to EBITDA measures are less relevant
given the embedded nature of the company's negative
discretionary cash flow.
StoneMor's "weak" business risk profile reflects the
characteristics of operating in the mature, competitive death
care industry that has some prospects of benefiting from a
projected long-term rise in death rates. However, industry
growth prospects are somewhat offset by a rising consumer
preference for lower cost cremation services over traditional
burials. The company, similar to its peers, has limited ability
to grow organically and must rely on growth through acquiring
cemeteries and funeral homes at attractive prices. While its
national platform provides scale efficiencies, the company's
weak business risk profile is also supported by its position as
the third-largest U.S. death care provider and second-largest
cemetery provider (much smaller than Service Corp. International
(BB-/Stable/--) and Stewart Enterprises Inc. (BB/Stable/--) and
slightly larger than Carriage Services Inc. (B/Stable/--)). The
four companies combined represent only about 20% of the
death-care market share, with the remaining industry comprised
of small local competitors. StoneMor, however, does benefit by
primarily operating in niche middle markets that are less
competitive where there is acquisitive growth potential.
Liquidity
We view StoneMor's liquidity as "less than adequate" (as
defined in our criteria), primarily reflecting the company's
large cash distributions to its unitholders, which we believe
are an important component of the company's capital-raising
ability. We believe sources of cash are likely to exceed
mandatory uses over the next two years.
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based
on our criteria, are:
-- StoneMor was able to amend its credit agreement in
January 2012 and replace the prior fixed-charge ratio covenant
with an interest coverage ratio covenant. We anticipate headroom
on all bank-calculatedcovenants over the next two years.
-- We expect StoneMor's sources of liquidity over the next
12 months, including limited cash reserves and about 70%
available on its $130 million revolver (approximately $60
million available, due to covenant limits) will exceed its uses
by at least 1x.
-- However, we expect StoneMor to continue making
distributions around $47 million annually, which will require
the company to use all available free operating cash flow plus
borrowings against working capital and available debt.
-- StoneMor has sizable investments in trust funds that it
uses for pre-need cemetery services and merchandise. These
investments remain subject to market volatility and can affect
overall liquidity.
-- The company's ability to accelerate delivery of some
pre-need services/merchandise to release cash from its
merchandise trust is included in our assessment of liquidity.
Recovery analysis
The issue level ratings on StoneMor's unsecured notes are
'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery
rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation for
average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default.
(For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
StoneMor, to be published shortly after this release on
RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on StoneMor is stable. We expect the
company to continue to generate negative discretionary cash
flows and will remain dependent on funds from external
sources,based on our opinion that the company will pursue growth
while returning cash to unitholders.
An upgrade could occur if we believe reported operating cash
flows will be sufficient to cover its unitholder distributions
by 1x. Conversely, a downgrade would likely be predicated on the
company's inability to access capital markets. This could be
triggered by an inability to raise equity or a possible debt
covenant violation.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15,
2008
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Downgraded
To
From
StoneMor Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
B/Watch Neg/--
Upgraded
To
From
StoneMor Operating LLC
Senior Unsecured B-
CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 6