SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has placed on CreditWatch
with negative implications its ratings on 12 securities from 11
structured finance transactions. The rating actions follow those
taken on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.
and Deutsche Bank AG as part of the placement of several large
bank groups across the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU
or eurozone) on CreditWatch Negative (see media release titled
"Standard & Poor's Places Several Large Bank Groups Across The
Eurozone On CreditWatch Negative," published on Dec. 7, 2011).
The rating actions reflect the placement on CreditWatch
Negative of financial institutions that are counterparties to
the respective transactions, or the placement on CreditWatch
Negative of the underlying collateral of the affected structured
finance tranches.
The counterparties in the affected transactions either
provide a swap or a guarantee to the repayment principal and
interest on the securities issued.
RATINGS LIST
Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to
Rating from
Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352
XS0608139142 A+/Watch Neg A+
Rationale: Counterparty dependency and underlying collateral
Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG and the underlying collateral
is BBVA Senior
Finance, S.A. Unip.'s issue Series 113
Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to
Rating from
Nexus Bonds Ltd. - Nexus4 Topaz Notes
AU0000NXBHD3 A+pNRi/Watch Neg
A+pNRi
Rationale: Counterparty dependency
Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG
Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to
Rating from
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2007-5
AU3FN0004388 A+/Watch Neg
A+
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-1
AU3FN0004743 A+pNRi/Watch Neg
A+pNRi
Rationale: Counterparty dependency
Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG
Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to
Rating from
VIRTUE Trust - Class A-2
AU000VI20023 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+
(sf)
VIRTUE Trust - Class A-3
AU000VI20031 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+
(sf)
VIRTUE Trust II
AU000VR20016 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+
(sf)
Rationale: Counterparty dependency
Bank/issue: Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank
B.A.
Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to
Rating from
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2007-4
AU3FN0004255 A+/Watch Neg A+
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2007-6
AU3FN0004636 A+/Watch Neg A+
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-2
AU3FN0004818 A+/Watch Neg A+
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-3
AU3FN0004933 A+/Watch Neg A+
SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-4
AU3FN0005054 A+/Watch Neg A+
Rationale: Counterparty dependency
Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG