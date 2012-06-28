GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
June 29 Moody's Updates Definition of Securities Constituting SF Instruments
Moody's Investors Service today has updated its definition of the types of securities it considers "structured finance instruments." As a result, it will apply the (sf) indicator to credit ratings it assigns to certain derivative product companies, structured covered bonds, and insurance-linked notes.
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly revised 22.9 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, but remained the euro zone's highest.