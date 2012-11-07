(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Studio City has a highly leveraged capital structure,
significant construction and execution risk, and asset
concentration risk, in our view. The Macau gaming market's good
growth potential counterbalances these weaknesses.
-- Our rating takes into account one notch of implied
support from Studio City's majority owner, MCE.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating and our 'cnBB' long-term Greater China regional scale
rating to Studio City, and our 'B-' issue rating and 'cnB+'
Greater China regional scale rating to the Macau-based gaming
company's proposed senior notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the timing and
costs of the company's Studio City Project will be in line with
our expectation.
Rating Action
On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to
Macau-based gaming company Studio City Co. Ltd. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B-'
issue rating to a proposed issue of senior notes by Studio City
Finance Ltd., which wholly owns Studio City.
We also assigned our long-term 'cnBB' Greater China
regional scale rating to Studio City and our 'cnB+' Greater
China credit scale rating to the proposed issue. Studio City
Finance's existing and future restricted subsidiaries will
guarantee the notes.
The issue rating is subject to our review of the final
issuance documentation. Rationale The rating on Studio City
reflects the company's highly leveraged capital structure and
significant construction and execution risks associated with its
integrated gaming resort, called Studio City Project, in Cotai,
Macau.
In addition, Studio City is exposed to single-property risk
in Macau. The good growth prospects of Macau's gaming market and
our expectation of ongoing support from the project sponsor,
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (MCE; not rated), temper these
weaknesses. Studio City's 'b' stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these
terms.
The long-term rating on Studio City is one notch higher than
the SACP to reflect our expectation of some support from MCE,
which has a 60% stake in the company. Studio City is a major
operating asset and a strategically important subsidiary of MCE.
We consider MCE's consolidated financial position when analyzing
the credit profile of Studio City. MCE wholly owns Melco Crown
Gaming (Macau) Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--).
The proposed casino at Studio City will be operated by
Melco Crown Gaming under its sub-concession. In our view, Studio
City has significant construction and execution risks associated
with the development of Studio City Project. The company's
engagement of a main construction contractor in October 2012 and
entry into a fixed-price contract for the majority of hard
construction costs tempers this risk.
We expect the proposed resort to face intense competition
in Cotai, which is becoming the heartland of gaming in Macau.
New competing gaming supply will absorb the limited number of
available gaming tables, which the Macau government tightly
regulates. Macau is also exposed to the economic volatility and
policy risks in China, given its reliance on the Chinese market
for the bulk of its customers. The limited transportation and
labor resources in Macau pose additional risks.
Nevertheless, we believe Studio City's business
fundamentals are favorable, reflecting the robust growth in the
Macau gaming market. In addition, MCE has an established
presence among high-stake gamblers (the "VIP" segment) and in
the mass market segment in Macau.
We also expect transport infrastructure in Macau to improve
significantly in the next few years. In our base-case
projection, we expect annual growth in gross gaming revenue to
moderate to about 5% by 2015 and 2016, when the resort is
scheduled to open in mid-2015. We the total project development
costs at about US$2.95 billion (including land premiums) in
2012-2015. We also anticipate that free cash flow will be
negative until the opening of the resort.
Our base case also assumes that the resort will open in
early 2016. Based on a VIP win rate of 2.8% and a mass win rate
of 20%, we project Studio City's EBITDA to exceed interest cost
by 2.0x in its first full year of operation. We estimate that
the ratio of total debt to capital will average 65%-75% in
2013-2016. We expect the ramp-up of Studio City to benefit from
MCE's experience in managing new resort developments in Macau
and the sharing of customers with MCE.
We anticipate that Studio City's financial risk profile will
strengthen significantly in 2016 when the resort is fully
operational. We expect that free cash flow will turn positive in
2016, with a ratio of total debt to EBITDA improving to less
than 6x. We rate the proposed senior notes two notches lower
than the corporate credit rating on Studio City due to
structural subordinated risk in the event of a default. The bond
issue will rank behind senior secured bank facilities of about
US$1.4 billion equivalent in a recovery scenario.
We expect Studio City's ratio of priority claims to exceed
our 30% threshold once the company draws the secured bank
facilities, and to remain at those levels over the next few
years. Liquidity We view Studio City's liquidity as "adequate,"
as defined in our criteria. The company's liquidity over the
next few years is highly reliant on Studio City Project
remaining on schedule and within budget.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses (project capital
expenditure and interest costs) by more than 1.2x over the next
12-24 months, given the company's proposed financing structure
and project costs.
-- Sources of liquidity include equity contribution from
shareholders of US$825 million and funds from the proposed
financing, which includes the senior notes and a syndicated loan
consisting of a US$1.30 billion term loan and a US$100 million
revolving credit facility.
-- Studio City International Holdings Ltd. (not rated), an
indirect parent of Studio City Finance, will have to procure a
completion guarantee or equivalent support (with a liability cap
of US$225 million) to be supported by letters of credit or cash
collateral. Studio City's liquidity should also benefit from
support from MCE.
Studio City's syndicated loan facility has several financial
maintenance covenants, including those relating to ratios of
cash flow to debt, EBITDA to finance charges, senior debt to
EBITDA, and total debt to EBITDA. The repayment schedule for the
syndicated loan will commence after two full quarters after the
opening date. Outlook The stable outlook on Studio City reflects
our view that the timing and costs of Studio City Project will
be in line with our expectation. Our rating outlook also factors
in strong ongoing managerial and financial support from MCE.
We could lower the rating on Studio City if: (1) project
construction costs significantly increase without any offsetting
additional equity contributions; (2) the opening of Studio City
Project is materially delayed beyond 2015; or (3) the company's
liquidity position materially deteriorates. In addition, we
could downgrade Studio City if the company's strategic
importance to MCE materially diminishes or MCE's credit profile
weakens.
Rating upside is limited in the next few years, given
Studio City's heavy capital requirements and execution risk
ahead of the resort's scheduled opening in 2015.