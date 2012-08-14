(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Subedar Raj Devi Educational Trust (SRDET) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. The agency has also assigned SRDET's INR88.71m fund-based limits a 'Fitch D(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect the continuous delays by SRDET in the repayment of its term loan since April 2011. The delays are a result of a liquidity crisis which is mainly attributed to the irregular disbursements of fees (average debtors collection period: 117 days in FY11) by the state government. The state government through its Samaj Kalyan Vibhag Scheme reimburses to educational institutions over 40% towards tuition fee of students belonging to socially and/or economically weaker sections of the society.

SRDET's weak liquidity position is indicated by a decline in its cash investments to INR1.85m in FY11 from INR7.35m in FY10. Long-term debt cover (available funds/total long term debt) declined significantly to 5.51% in FY11 (FY10: 14.03%).

Fee receivables from the state government were 33.36% of fee received in FY11 (FY10: 41.88%). Fee income is the main source of revenue for the trust (contributing an average of 91% in FY10-FY11). Fee income increased to INR52.42m in FY11 from INR20.31m in FY10. Total expenditure (comprising staff costs, interest payments and other administrative costs) increased to INR47.11m in FY11 from INR23.56m in FY10. The trust has moderate expenditure on staff salaries and welfare schemes. Staff costs on average contributed 23.02% to total expenditure in FY10-FY11.

Operating surplus increased to INR29.30m in FY11 from INR9.63m in FY10. This along with the moderate operating expenditure allows the trust to maintain a high operating margin (average of 51.34% in FY10-FY11).

The ratings might be upgraded if the loan obligations are serviced in a timely manner for two consecutive quarters.

SRDET was formed in 2008 and is registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. The trust aims at providing quality education to the children from the weaker sections of the society. The trust has one college, namely S R Institute of Management and Technology, which began operations in 2009. The college is affiliated to Gautam Budh Technical University formally Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow.