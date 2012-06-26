MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi
* Qatar recovers almost a third of losses due to diplomatic crisis
June 27 Moody's takes action on $3.1 million of Subprime RMBS issued by RAMP Series 2002-RZ2 Trust
* Qatar recovers almost a third of losses due to diplomatic crisis
MADRID, June 8 When the 1,644 Spanish branches of Banco Popular opened their doors on Monday morning, the bank's chairman Emilio Saracho still hoped the 91-year-old lender, once the most efficient in Europe, could be saved.