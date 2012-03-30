-- Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. and Chuo Mitsui Trust &
Banking Co. Ltd., both of which belong to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Group, are set to merge along with Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust &
Banking Co. Ltd.
-- We affirmed the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Sumitomo Trust & Banking.
-- The merged entity, which will be named Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank Ltd., will succeed our ratings and outlook on
Sumitomo Trust & Banking.
-- The ratings on Sumitomo Trust & Banking reflect the
credit quality of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is negative,
reflecting our view that the ratings on Sumitomo Trust & Banking
would be lowered should the sovereign ratings on Japan be
lowered.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A+'
long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on
Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. The ratings reflect the credit
quality of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group (SMTG) because we
consider Sumitomo Trust & Banking a core subsidiary of the
group. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative,
reflecting our view that we will downgrade Sumitomo Trust &
Banking if we lower the sovereign ratings on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+).
On April 1, 2012, Sumitomo Trust & Banking is set to merge
with Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1) and
Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (not rated). Both
banks operate under the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust group. Following
the merger, Sumitomo Trust & Banking will be the surviving
company. We have already incorporated the planned merger in our
current ratings and outlook on Sumitomo Trust & Banking. The
ratings and outlook will be succeeded by the merged entity,
which will be named Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. We intend to
withdraw all our ratings on Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking
following the establishment of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.
on April 1, 2012.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Sumitomo Trust &
Banking on the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding,
"strong" liquidity, and "high" likelihood of government support
in times of need. Sumitomo Trust & Banking's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which excludes the factor of possible
extraordinary support, is 'a'.
Our bank criteria use the economic risk and industry risk
scores of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in
assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a
bank operating only in Japan is 'a-'.
In our view, SMTG maintains a "strong" competitive position
in the markets in which it operates, which leads us to our
"strong" assessment of its business position. It is the largest
trust bank group in Japan with JPY66 trillion (as of March 2011)
in assets under management. Its revenue is well diversified by
business lines including asset management, custody, traditional
retail and commercial banking, real estate brokerage, and stock
transfer agency service. It has a stable customer base for both
retail and corporate banking. Retail deposits are adhesive and
insensitive to pricing. Pension customers are stable with
long-term relationships with asset managers. SMTG's revenue is
stable compared to its international peers backed by fee
contributions from businesses such as asset management, real
estate brokerage, and stock transfer agency service. The group
does not engage in investment banking.
SMTG's capital and earnings are "moderate" based on our
expectations that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will
remain in the 5%-6% range over the next two years. Capital
quality is low with hybrid securities accounting for more than
30% of the group's total adjusted capital (TAC). Government
funds comprise approximately 10% of TAC. However, repayment may
take the form of a market offering, which should minimize any
negative impact on TAC. The earnings buffer is 30 basis
points-40 basis points (bps), which is low in global comparison.
The earnings buffer is Standard & Poor's original indicator for
an entity's capacity to absorb losses. In comparison with its
global peers, we expect SMTG's profitability to remain weak but
stable in terms of return on assets. Net interest income and
fees and commissions constituted more than 80% of the group's
revenues during fiscal 2010 (ended March 2011), and trading
revenues only comprised 6%, of which the majority was derived
from trading gains on government bonds.
Our risk position assessment for SMTG is "strong."
Fee-related businesses, such as asset management and real estate
business, contribute to more than 40% of the group's revenue.
Historical credit losses were lower than the bank's normalized
loss calculations. Its gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was
1.3% as of March 2011. The group's credit losses remained low at
12 bps of total loans for fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). We
expect SMTG to remain focused on servicing its core customer
base with traditional services (such as asset management, retail
and commercial banking, and real estate brokerage), and its
asset risk should remain strong, in our view. Regarding its
complexity, SMTG is not involved in the investment banking
business.
SMTG's funding is "average" and its liquidity position is
"strong," in our opinion. SMTG's nationwide branch network
provides it with a stable base of core deposits that it draws
from to meet its funding needs. Its ratio of total loans to
customer deposits is 92% (March 2011) by our calculation, which
indicates "strong" liquidity.
One notch of government support has been factored into our
counterparty credit ratings on Sumitomo Trust & Banking,
reflecting our expectation that the bank has a "high" likelihood
of receiving government support in times of need. We view
Sumitomo Trust & Banking as having "high systemic importance" in
Japan, which in our view, is a "highly supportive" system.
The negative outlook reflects our view that the ratings on
Sumitomo Trust & Banking, which incorporate one notch of
government support, are likely to be lowered should the
sovereign rating on Japan be lowered. The outlook on the
sovereign rating on Japan is negative. We do not expect material
deterioration in the SACP of Sumitomo Trust & Banking in the
medium term. We expect the RAC ratio to remain about 5%-6% and
profitability in terms of return on assets to remain rather
stable and at a modest level of approximately 0.3%-0.4%. At the
same time, we expect Sumitomo Trust & Banking's credit risk
profile to remain close to the current level with gross NPL at
approximately 1%-2% and credit loss provision to loan at
0.2%-0.3%.
The ratings on Sumitomo Trust & Banking could come under
pressure if the group's asset quality deteriorates substantially
or if its capitalization weakens significantly, which we believe
is not a likely scenario. Conversely, we could raise the rating
if the bank's capitalization and earnings improve substantially,
which we also view as an unlikely scenario in the near future,
given that it faces pressure from its equity holdings.