TOKYO/HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.'s (STB) and Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited's (CMTB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has downgraded STB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'a', and upgraded CMTB's VR to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The Rating Watch on each bank's VR has been removed. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The rating action on their VRs reflects the convergence of STB's risk profile with CMTB's through the imminent merger on 1 April 2012, under the umbrella of their parent company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH). The merger will involve another, small-sized subsidiary of SMTH, Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Company, Limited. STB, which is the surviving entity upon the completion of merger, will be renamed as Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB).

The ratings of STB take into account the combined extensive franchise, strong liquidity position backed by a solid deposit base, sound asset quality, modest interest rate risk and adequate capitalisation. The ratings also factor in potential vulnerability to a reduced, but still large, domestic equity portfolio, which stood at about 42% of SMTH's Tier 1 capital at end-December 2011.

STB's and CMTB's Long-Term IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectation of extremely strong state support, should it be required. As the Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor of 'A', a downgrade of the merged bank's (i.e. SMTB's) IDR is unlikely unless, in Fitch's opinion, there is a material weakening in either the ability or the willingness of the Japanese sovereign to provide support. Their Support Ratings of '1' reflect the systemic importance of both banks. Following the merger, SMTB will be the largest domestic trust bank with an estimated market share of approximately 35% in the custody of investment trust funds, which is the most active fiduciary business in Japan.

Fitch estimates SMTH's Fitch core capital ratio to be about 7% at the time of the merger. The ratio is lower than that of some of the similarly rated Japanese banks, due to SMTH's adoption of the foundation internal ratings-based (IRB) approach, which uses generally higher risk weighting on assets than the advanced IRB approach. This, combined with SMTH's focus on fee-based businesses, which do not incur risks on its own balance sheet, has led Fitch to conclude that SMTH's capitalisation will remain adequate.

The rating actions are as follows:

STB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; off Rating Watch Negative

- Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

CMTB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; off Rating Watch Positive

- Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'