TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to the U.S.
dollar-denominated straight bonds issued by Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp. (SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1) (see list below).
The long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC reflects
its consolidated financial profile, as well as the consolidated
financial profile and market position of its parent company,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1).
This is because the businesses of SMBC and other group companies
are highly related, and the holding company retains the ability
to reorganize the entity and to reallocate capital within the
group. In addition, given its importance in Japan's financial
system, the long-term counterparty rating on SMBC benefits from
a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone rating on the bank,
which excludes an extraordinary government support factor in a
crisis.
SMFG maintains a "strong" competitive position in the
markets in which it operates, which leads us to our "strong"
assessment of its business position. With total assets of JPY143
trillion, SMFG is a financial services bank holding company that
ranks among the largest banking institutions in Japan. SMBC has
a large nationwide network and its revenue is well diversified
by region and business lines, including traditional retail and
commercial banking, brokerage and investment services, leasing,
and consumer finance. SMFG's capital and earnings are "moderate"
based on our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio will remain in the 5.5%-6.5% range over the next two
years. Our risk position assessment for SMFG is "adequate."
SMFG's loan portfolio growth is likely to be stagnant, while we
expect its performance to remain stable. SMFG's funding is
"above average" and its liquidity position is "strong," in our
opinion. SMFG's large retail branch network provides it with a
stable base of core deposits that it draws from to meet its
funding needs. Its ratio of total loans to customer deposits was
67% as of March 31, 2012, according to our calculation, which
indicates strong liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) on SMBC is 'a' reflecting the above factors and our 'a-'
anchor SACP for a bank operating mainly in Japan.
One notch of government support has been factored into our
issuer credit rating on SMFG, reflecting our expectation that
the group has a "high likelihood" of receiving government
support in a time of need. We view SMFG as having "high systemic
importance" in Japan, which in our view, is a "highly
supportive" system.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Issue Rating
$1.0 bil. 1.35% bonds due July 18, 2015 A+
$1.25 bil. 1.80% bonds due July 18, 2017 A+
$750 mil. 3.20% bonds due July 18, 2022 A+