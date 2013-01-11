(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to the U.S.
dollar-denominated straight bonds issued by Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp. (SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1) (see list below).
The long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC reflects
the bank's consolidated financial profile, as well as the
consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent
company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG;
A/Negative/A-1). This is because the businesses of SMBC and
other group companies are highly related, and the holding
company retains the ability to reorganize the entity and to
reallocate capital within the group. In addition, given its
importance in Japan's financial system, the long-term
counterparty rating on SMBC benefits from a one-notch uplift
from the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the bank, which
excludes an extraordinary government support factor in a crisis.
SMFG maintains a strong competitive position in the markets
in which it operates, which leads us to our "strong" assessment
of its business position. With total assets of JPY143 trillion
as of March 31, 2012, SMFG is a financial services bank holding
company that ranks among the three largest banking institutions
in Japan. SMBC has a large nationwide network and its revenue is
well diversified by region and business lines, including
traditional retail and commercial banking, brokerage and
investment services, leasing, and consumer finance. SMFG's
capital and earnings are "moderate" based on our expectation
that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in
the 5.5%-6.5% range over the next two years. Our risk position
assessment for SMFG is "adequate." SMFG's loan portfolio growth
is likely to remain stagnant, while we expect its performance to
stay stable. SMFG's funding is "above average" and its liquidity
position is "strong," in our opinion. SMFG's large retail branch
network provides it with a stable base of core deposits that it
draws from to meet its funding needs. Its ratio of total loans
to customer deposits was 67% as of March 31, 2012, according to
our calculation, which indicates strong liquidity. The SACP on
SMBC is 'a' reflecting the above factors and our 'a-' anchor
SACP for a bank operating mainly in Japan.
We have factored one notch of government support into our
long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC, reflecting our
expectation that the group has a "high likelihood" of receiving
government support in a time of need. We view the group as
having "high systemic importance" in Japan, which in our view is
a "highly supportive" system.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Issue Rating
$750 mil. 0.90% bonds due Jan. 18, 2016 A+
$750 mil. 1.50% bonds due Jan. 18, 2018 A+
$500 mil. 3.00% bonds due Jan. 18, 2023 A+