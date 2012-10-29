Overview
-- SumTotal Systems Inc. is issuing $540 million of credit
facilities to refinance existing debt and pay a one-time
dividend to its private equity sponsor, Vista Equity Partners.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit
rating to the parent holding company, Amber Holding Inc., a
global provider of human capital management software and
solutions services.
-- We are also assigning preliminary issue-level ratings to
SumTotal's proposed first-lien credit facilities and second-lien
term loan of 'B+' and 'CCC+', respectively.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's predictable and
recurring revenue base.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Amber
Holding Inc.
We also assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating with
a preliminary recovery rating of '2' to operating company
SumTotal Systems Inc.'s proposed $30 million revolving credit
facility and $370 million first-lien term loan. In addition, we
assigned a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a
preliminary recovery rating of '6' to SumTotal's proposed $140
million second-lien term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates
our expectations of substantial (70% to 80%) recovery in the
event of a payment default by the borrower, and a '6' indicates
our expectations of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's preliminary ratings on Amber Holding,
parent company of SumTotal Systems, reflect the company's "weak"
business risk profile, as defined in our criteria, characterized
by its modest overall position in the human capital software
market (HCM) and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
Offsetting some of these issues is HCM's critical and growing
role, the company's rising position in the segment, and its
highly recurring revenue base.
SumTotal is now a global provider of strategic HCM following
its diversification from providing only enterprise learning
management systems to an integrated end-to-end HCM platform. The
company provides integrated products in talent management,
workforce management, learning management, and core human
resources (HR) and payroll services to enterprise and small to
medium business (SMB) customers via on-premise, public, and
private cloud solutions. The integrated HCM suite was rolled out
early in 2012. The company has more than 3,500 customers and
more than 43 million end users. Although revenues are heavily
weighted toward North America, recurring revenues--which account
for more than 70% of total revenues--are diversified among many
verticals, with the largest (financial services) accounting for
less than 25%.
We view the company's business profile as weak, reflecting
its modest overall market position in the $11 billion HCM
market, competing with numerous companies, including several
much larger and long-established players in selective parts of
the market with greater resources. However, this is partly
offset by its suite of integrated products that span the full
HCM market, with opportunities for cross-selling and adding
additional vertical functionality.
We expect the HCM market to increase by the mid- to
high-single-digit percentage area, as companies continue to
focus on reducing costs and deploying their human capital in a
more strategic fashion. While major companies such as ADP, SAP,
Kronos, Oracle, and IBM have significant positions in selected
parts of the market, the company's integrated suite has helped
it to increase its modest overall market share and win contracts
with major companies. The average tenure of its customers
(including acquired customers) exceeds five years, and customer
retention is approximately 95%. The top 25 customers account for
approximately 20% of recurring revenues, and recurring revenues
account for more than 70% of total revenues. The company's
EBITDA margins have dramatically improved to near 30% at
year-end 2011 from 8% in 2010 as revenue also showed dramatic
growth during the period, growing to $190 million from $90
million.
SumTotal will have a highly leveraged financial risk
structure following the transaction, and we estimate leverage
will exceed 6x for 2012. We do not believe leverage will drop
meaningfully over the next several years. We expect future
capital expenditures to be slightly higher than historical
averages at 2.5% of revenues. Revenue growth for 2012 will be
restrained as the company de-emphasizes low-margin and
unprofitable third-party business. After that transition, our
base-case assumes growth in line with the industry in the high
single digits and EBITDA margins remaining near present levels.
This results in leverage remaining higher than 6.0x for the next
several years, unless the company allocates most free cash flow,
which we estimate to be more than $30 million annually, to debt
reduction.
Liquidity
We view Amber's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. We expect sources of cash to exceed uses over the next
12 to 24 months. Cash sources include free cash flow and access
to a $30 million revolver. Uses include working capital growth
and modest capital expenditures. Loan amortization is minimal
and the loans mature in 2018 and 2019. We expect pro forma cash
at closing to be $25 million.
Other relevant aspects of Amber's liquidity include:
-- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next
12 to 24 months;
-- Net sources are likely to be positive during the period
even if EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%;
-- Sufficient covenant headroom exists for EBITDA to fall by
30% without the company's breaching a covenant;
-- Besides the minimal amortization, there are no debt
maturities during the next 12 to 24 months; and
-- We assume the company will not make any major
acquisitions or dividends.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery
report on Amber, to be published on RatingsDirect following
release of this report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's predictable
and recurring revenue base. We could lower the rating if
debt-funded acquisitions or competitive pressures were to cause
margins to dip and leverage to be sustained in the mid-7x.
Alternatively, we could raise the rating if debt reduction,
coupled with organic revenue growth and margin improvement that
leads to EBITDA growth, resulted in leverage sustained below 5x.
