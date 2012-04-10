(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Sunac China Holdings Limited's (Sunac) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BB-'.

The Outlook revision reflects Sunac's growth into a medium-size property developer, and its stronger-than-expected sales performance in 2011. Its contracted sales totalled CNY19bn with an average selling price (ASP) of CNY16,092 per square metre (psm), which are above Fitch's guideline of CNY11bn contracted sales and ASP of CNY13,200 psm. Even after removing the impact of Sunac West Chateau Project in Beijing, which was turned into a wholly-owned subsidiary following Sunac's acquisition of the remaining 50% equity stake from Beijing Shougang, Sunac's adjusted contracted sales and ASP of CNY15.9bn and CNY14,301 respectively still exceeded the agency's guideline.

Sunac continued to hold CNY2.3bn cash at end-2011, above its CNY1.6bn land premiums payable. This is despite the company having invested close to CNY9bn in 2011 for new land and equity stakes in new and existing projects. These investments have increased the number of Sunac's projects available for sale to 18 in 2012 from 14 in 2011 and 10 in 2010. The increased number of projects put on sale improves the likelihood that Sunac's contracted sales would exceed 2011 levels.

Fitch may take negative rating action if adverse changes to Sunac's markets and product mix lead to an EBITDA margin below 25% (2011: 27.9%). Negative rating pressure may also arise from aggressive acquisition of land bank resulting in funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage below 3x (2.9x in 2011 but Fitch expects this to exceed 3.5x from 2012) or net debt/inventory above 35% (28% in 2011), or from contracted sales in 2012 failing to reach CNY20bn. No positive rating action is envisaged over the next 24 months given the constraints posed by its small scale and lack of diversification.

Sunac's ratings are constrained by its limited geographical diversification and small scale. Its focus on high quality mid- and high-end properties implies that it is more exposed to the home purchase restrictions recently imposed by the Chinese government. However, Fitch notes that this niche position is the main driver of the company's high profitability, a key rating driver. The high quality of the company's land bank and its strong market position in Tianjin are also supportive of its ratings.

Fitch notes Sunac's exposure to large jointly controlled projects. These include the 49% stake in both the Beijing project it acquired in December 2011 with Franshion Properties (China) Limited ('BBB-'/Stable) and the project in Tianjin it acquired with Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited in September 2011; as well as a 51% stake of the Wuxi project it acquired from Greentown China Holdings Limited. The agency will continue to monitor the impact of these projects on Sunac's cash flow.