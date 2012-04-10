(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Sunac
China Holdings Limited's (Sunac) Outlook to Stable from
Negative. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BB-'.
The Outlook revision reflects Sunac's growth into a
medium-size property developer, and its stronger-than-expected
sales performance in 2011. Its contracted sales totalled CNY19bn
with an average selling price (ASP) of CNY16,092 per square
metre (psm), which are above Fitch's guideline of CNY11bn
contracted sales and ASP of CNY13,200 psm. Even after removing
the impact of Sunac West Chateau Project in Beijing, which was
turned into a wholly-owned subsidiary following Sunac's
acquisition of the remaining 50% equity stake from Beijing
Shougang, Sunac's adjusted contracted sales and ASP of CNY15.9bn
and CNY14,301 respectively still exceeded the agency's
guideline.
Sunac continued to hold CNY2.3bn cash at end-2011, above its
CNY1.6bn land premiums payable. This is despite the company
having invested close to CNY9bn in 2011 for new land and equity
stakes in new and existing projects. These investments have
increased the number of Sunac's projects available for sale to
18 in 2012 from 14 in 2011 and 10 in 2010. The increased number
of projects put on sale improves the likelihood that Sunac's
contracted sales would exceed 2011 levels.
Fitch may take negative rating action if adverse changes to
Sunac's markets and product mix lead to an EBITDA margin below
25% (2011: 27.9%). Negative rating pressure may also arise from
aggressive acquisition of land bank resulting in funds from
operations (FFO) interest coverage below 3x (2.9x in 2011 but
Fitch expects this to exceed 3.5x from 2012) or net
debt/inventory above 35% (28% in 2011), or from contracted sales
in 2012 failing to reach CNY20bn. No positive rating action is
envisaged over the next 24 months given the constraints posed by
its small scale and lack of diversification.
Sunac's ratings are constrained by its limited geographical
diversification and small scale. Its focus on high quality mid-
and high-end properties implies that it is more exposed to the
home purchase restrictions recently imposed by the Chinese
government. However, Fitch notes that this niche position is the
main driver of the company's high profitability, a key rating
driver. The high quality of the company's land bank and its
strong market position in Tianjin are also supportive of its
ratings.
Fitch notes Sunac's exposure to large jointly controlled
projects. These include the 49% stake in both the Beijing
project it acquired in December 2011 with Franshion Properties
(China) Limited ('BBB-'/Stable) and the project in Tianjin it
acquired with Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited in
September 2011; as well as a 51% stake of the Wuxi project it
acquired from Greentown China Holdings Limited. The agency will
continue to monitor the impact of these projects on Sunac's cash
flow.