(The following was released by the rating agency)
October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned property
developer Sunac China Holdings Limited's (Sunac, 'BB-'/Stable)
proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected rating of
'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. The proceeds will be used to finance land acquisitions
and for general corporate purposes.
Sunac's ratings are supported by its strong housing presales
performance and its increased business scale in the Chinese
housing market. For the first eight months of 2012, the company
achieved CNY16bn contracted sales, or 71% yoy growth. Its
average selling price (ASP) of CNY16,700 per square metres (sqm)
has been increasing gradually from January notwithstanding
current housing purchase restrictions.
The slowdown of Sunac's housing presales in the last two
months was in line with that of Chinese peers and Fitch expects
its sales performance to stabilise for the rest of 2012.
Furthermore, the company's 2.8m sqm of available-for-sale
residential properties as at June 2012 supports future presales
growth.
Sunac's strength in the Beijing and Tianjin markets is
evidenced by the partnerships it has with leading property
companies in both cities. It has formed joint ventures with
Franshion Properties (China) Limited (Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable)
in a Beijing project and with Poly Real Estate Group Company
Limited (Poly) in a Tianjin project.
Partnering with Greentown in the Eastern China region
following its acquisition of stakes in nine Greentown projects
further strengthen its market position in Wuxi, and helps its
expansion into the important Shanghai housing market. The
ratings are constrained by Sunac's limited geographical
diversification and product mix.
Its land banks are concentrated in Tianjin and Beijing,
which together represent 53% of total sales in January-August
2012 and 14 out of a total of 22 projects, without considering
the Greentown projects. Its focus on mid- and high-end
properties implies that it is more exposed to the home purchase
restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.
However, Fitch notes that this niche position is the main
driver of the company's high profitability, a key rating driver.
Sunac's Stable Outlook reflects its adequate liquidity position
given its strong presales. The consideration of CNY3.4bn for the
Greentown projects, which has been fully paid in August and
September, falls within Fitch's assumption of the company's land
replenishment expenditure in 2012.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - adverse
changes to Sunac's markets and product mix leading to an EBITDA
margin below 25% (2011: 28.1%) -aggressive land-bank
acquisitions resulting in funds from operations (FFO) interest
coverage below 3x (2.6x in 2011 but Fitch expects this to exceed
3.5x from 2012) or net debt/inventory above 35% (34% in 2011)
-contracted sales in 2012 of under CNY20bn
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next
24 months given the constraints posed by its limited product mix
and lack of diversification.