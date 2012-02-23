(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A+/Stable/--'
issuer credit and financial strength ratings on the core
operating companies of Suncorp Group Ltd. (Suncorp, A/Stable/--)
are unchanged following the group's announcement of its results
for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2011 (1H). Suncorp's core
operating companies are: banking entity Suncorp-Metway Ltd.;
general insurers Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd., GIO General
Ltd., Vero Insurance Ltd., Vero Insurance New Zealand Ltd., Vero
Liability Insurance Ltd., and majority-owned AA Insurance Ltd.;
and life insurer Suncorp Life and Superannuation Ltd.
The group's recent performance and current business and
financial positions are within our rating expectations. The
reported results were substantially supported by the improved
performance in the banking and life insurance operations,
demonstrating the benefit of the group's business-line diversity
at a time of volatility in general insurance earnings. The
bank's profitability and asset quality were also within our
expectations, at the current rating level. We believe that the
bank's future performance prospects would remain congruent with
our current ratings assessment.
However, earnings for the group's general insurance
operations for the period were materially adversely affected by
natural peril events, as well as widening credit spreads and
losses on index-linked bonds. Our ratings on the Suncorp group
of companies allow for some adverse earnings volatility arising
from natural peril events, as we expect future price increases
to cover higher reinsurance costs and assumed claims costs,
although these rises take time to be fully earned (up to 24
months from implementation). Lower yields on government bonds
due to the instability of global debt markets have also reduced
general insurance earnings. We expect the group to be able to
manage these risks and for profit performance to recover in the
longer term, either as lower investment earnings are absorbed by
premium rate increases or as investment earnings improve.
The group's overall capital position remains supportive of
the ratings, in our opinion, based on Standard & Poor's capital
measures, minimum regulatory capital requirement multiples, and
the fact that A$1,180 million in excess of internal capital
targets were held within the group at Dec. 31, 2011.