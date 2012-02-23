(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A+/Stable/--' issuer credit and financial strength ratings on the core operating companies of Suncorp Group Ltd. (Suncorp, A/Stable/--) are unchanged following the group's announcement of its results for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2011 (1H). Suncorp's core operating companies are: banking entity Suncorp-Metway Ltd.; general insurers Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd., GIO General Ltd., Vero Insurance Ltd., Vero Insurance New Zealand Ltd., Vero Liability Insurance Ltd., and majority-owned AA Insurance Ltd.; and life insurer Suncorp Life and Superannuation Ltd.

The group's recent performance and current business and financial positions are within our rating expectations. The reported results were substantially supported by the improved performance in the banking and life insurance operations, demonstrating the benefit of the group's business-line diversity at a time of volatility in general insurance earnings. The bank's profitability and asset quality were also within our expectations, at the current rating level. We believe that the bank's future performance prospects would remain congruent with our current ratings assessment.

However, earnings for the group's general insurance operations for the period were materially adversely affected by natural peril events, as well as widening credit spreads and losses on index-linked bonds. Our ratings on the Suncorp group of companies allow for some adverse earnings volatility arising from natural peril events, as we expect future price increases to cover higher reinsurance costs and assumed claims costs, although these rises take time to be fully earned (up to 24 months from implementation). Lower yields on government bonds due to the instability of global debt markets have also reduced general insurance earnings. We expect the group to be able to manage these risks and for profit performance to recover in the longer term, either as lower investment earnings are absorbed by premium rate increases or as investment earnings improve.

The group's overall capital position remains supportive of the ratings, in our opinion, based on Standard & Poor's capital measures, minimum regulatory capital requirement multiples, and the fact that A$1,180 million in excess of internal capital targets were held within the group at Dec. 31, 2011.