(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' issuer credit rating to Suncorp Group Ltd. (SGL), the listed entity and holding company of the Suncorp group of operating companies. The outlook is stable.

Suncorp group includes leading general insurance, banking, life insurance, superannuation, and investment businesses operating in Australia and New Zealand. Our current issuer credit rating on Suncorp's core operating companies is 'A+' with a stable outlook.

"We rate SGL one notch below its core operating companies because, as a holding company, it must rely substantially on dividends or capital up-streamed from its operating subsidiaries in order to service any obligations it may have," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Caroline Strahan said. "In addition, its regulated subsidiaries may be restricted by regulators from providing any direct support."

We have limited the impact of SGL's structural subordination to one notch because:

-- It has access to a diversified stream of cash flows in the form of dividends from its general insurance, wealth management, and banking businesses.

-- It has no issued debt and is not likely to have more than modest leverage, nor is it expected to issue senior debt.

-- It holds and is expected to continue holding material amounts of capital in its own right, in line with management strategy.

Suncorp group's core operating companies include: the group's banking business, Suncorp Metway Ltd.; general insurance businesses Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd., GIO General Ltd., Vero Insurance Ltd., Vero Insurance New Zealand Ltd., Vero Liability Insurance Ltd., and AA Insurance Ltd.; and life insurer Suncorp Life and Superannuation Ltd. (all rated A+/Stable/--). The group's products are distributed under a number of well-known brands, including Suncorp, AAMI, GIO, Apia, Vero, and Asteron.

Ms. Strahan added: "The 'A+' ratings on Suncorp's core operating companies reflect the strong stand-alone credit profile of the group's general insurance businesses as well as the more modest stand-alone credit profiles of the group's life insurance and wealth management and banking businesses. The group as a whole benefits from a diversity of income streams, economies of scale, and operational and customer linkages across its businesses."

The stable outlook on the holding company rating is based on that for the ratings of its core operating companies. Our stable outlook on their ratings reflects our expectation that:

-- The risk position of the group's banking business, will solidify at the adequate level, its earnings metrics will improve to be broadly in line with peers, and its funding and liquidity risks will continue to be satisfactorily managed.

-- The knock-on effects of volatile global debt markets because of stresses in Europe, or other factors affecting the group's banking business, will be adequately managed.

-- The strong competitive position of, and business improvements in the group's general insurance businesses will support their sound underlying earnings and allow them to withstand increased claims costs arising from natural peril events.

-- The competitive position and earnings capacity of the group's life insurance businesses will remain supportive of their stand-alone credit profile.

-- The group will maintain a strong capital position, conservative asset allocations, as well as prudent reserving and reinsurance practices.