(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'A+' from 'A', equalising it with the Insurer Financial
Strength ratings of Suncorp Metway Insurance Limited (SMIL) and
Vero Insurance Limited (VIL), the other main operating
subsidiaries of Suncorp Group Limited (SGL).
The Outlook is Stable. At the same time the agency has
downgraded SML's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. All
other ratings of SML have been affirmed, as have the ratings of
SGL, SMIL and VIL. A full list of rating actions can be found at
the end of this release.
SML's Long-Term IDR reflects the willingness and ability of
the Suncorp group to provide timely support to SML if required.
This equalisation of ratings follows more detailed discussions
with management on the processes and resources available to the
group to provide support.
SGL's insurance operations have strong business franchises
and brands in the Australian general insurance market, healthy
group capital ratios, and conservative investment and reserving
philosophies. Mitigating these positives is the large residual
exposures in SML's non-core portfolio.
The downgrade of the VR follows a weaker-than-expected
outlook for the operating environment, particularly in SML's
home state of Queensland, and the impact this may have on the
bank's asset quality and profitability. SML remains susceptible
to deterioration in the operating environment through its legacy
non-core loan portfolio. This portfolio has run-off ahead of
schedule but remained large at AUD5.7bn at 31 December 2011.
Fitch believes this portfolio may suffer further asset quality
deterioration (29% was impaired at 31 December 2011) and longer
workout periods for impaired exposures if the operating
environment weakens, necessitating further significant
impairment charges. Given this, the agency believes SML's
intrinsic creditworthiness is better reflected in a VR of
'bbb+'.
Positive rating action for group entities is unlikely given
the large banking exposure relative to the size of the insurance
entities, which acts as a drag on the group rating. The key
rating driver that could result in a downgrade is a fall in
capital levels at the group as a result of further deterioration
in the bank. Negative pressure could also result from lower
levels of profitability in the non-life operations which Fitch
considers key to the group's ratings. Given the high ratings the
agency would expect the group's insurance businesses to be able
to achieve combined ratios below 100% and insurance trading
ratios in excess of 10%.
In spite of the level of natural hazard losses in recent
years, SGL's non-life insurance entities remain well-protected
following renewal of a comprehensive reinsurance programme in
FY12. Earnings have become more exposed due to a higher net
retention to Australian natural catastrophes, up AUD50m to
AUD250m, along with less aggregate cover. However, higher
natural hazard allowances should support future earnings should
loss levels reverse towards long-term averages.
SML's senior notes and commercial paper programmes are rated
at the same level as the Long- and Short-Term IDRs, as they
constitute direct, senior unsecured obligations of the bank. The
subordinated debt is rated one notch below SML's Long-Term IDR,
reflecting Fitch's view that SGL would provide support through
SML's entire capital structure. Normally these instruments would
be notched off the VR.
SML's Support Rating of '1' reflects an extremely high
likelihood of support from the group if ever required. The
Support Rating Floor reflects a moderate chance of support from
the Australian authorities, if ever required.
The Suncorp group is an Australian financial conglomerate.
It is the largest underwriter of general insurance risks in
Australia, the second-largest in New Zealand, owns Australia's
fifth largest bank with 2% of total system assets, and operates
Australia's ninth-largest life insurer by premium.
The following rating actions have been taken:
Suncorp Group Limited (SGL)
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML):
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Government-guaranteed Debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'
Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd (SMIL):
Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Vero Insurance Limited (VIL):
Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable