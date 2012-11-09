(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML, 'A+'/Stable/'F1') Series 2012-3 AUD600m November 2017 mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' ratings. The Outlook is Stable.

This issue brings SML's total outstanding covered bonds to AUD2.2bn. All bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the Suncorp Covered Bond Trust.

The rating is based on SML's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 80.6%, which is below Fitch's breakeven AP of 85.3%.

The publicly stated AP of 80.6% allows the bonds to attain a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and supports a one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA', based on modelled recoveries.

The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if (i) the issuer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by two or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls by more than one category; (iii) the AP level Fitch takes into account in its analysis goes above the breakeven point of 85.3%.

Suncorp-Metway Limited

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+', Outlook Stable

Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable

D-Cap: 3 (moderate high)

Asset segregation: very low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: moderate

The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by the programme's issuance of soft-bullet covered bonds with a 12-month extension period for the liquidation of the underlying cover pool assets, equivalent to Fitch's assessment that it would require 12 months to sell cover pool assets. The D-Cap of 3, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift, supports a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.

As of 8 November 2012, the cover pool consisted of 11,178 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD2.82bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 67.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 51.3 months. Floating-rate loans comprise 91% of the cover pool. Lender's mortgage insurance is present on 43.1% of loans in the pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 11.2%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 54.4%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in Queensland (55%) and New South Wales (26%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

The Fitch breakeven AP, in line with the covered bond rating, will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.