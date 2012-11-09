(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML, 'A+'/Stable/'F1') Series 2012-3
AUD600m November 2017 mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' ratings. The
Outlook is Stable.
This issue brings SML's total outstanding covered bonds to
AUD2.2bn. All bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust
as trustee of the Suncorp Covered Bond Trust.
The rating is based on SML's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high)
and an asset percentage (AP) of 80.6%, which is below Fitch's
breakeven AP of 85.3%.
The publicly stated AP of 80.6% allows the bonds to attain a
'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and supports a
one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA', based on modelled
recoveries.
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if (i)
the issuer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded
by two or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls by more than one
category; (iii) the AP level Fitch takes into account in its
analysis goes above the breakeven point of 85.3%.
Suncorp-Metway Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment
for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven
by the programme's issuance of soft-bullet covered bonds with a
12-month extension period for the liquidation of the underlying
cover pool assets, equivalent to Fitch's assessment that it
would require 12 months to sell cover pool assets. The D-Cap of
3, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift,
supports a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
As of 8 November 2012, the cover pool consisted of 11,178
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD2.82bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 67.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 51.3 months.
Floating-rate loans comprise 91% of the cover pool. Lender's
mortgage insurance is present on 43.1% of loans in the pool. In
a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 11.2%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 54.4%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the
largest concentrations being in Queensland (55%) and New South
Wales (26%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on
its Australian residential mortgage criteria.
The Fitch breakeven AP, in line with the covered bond
rating, will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore
it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.