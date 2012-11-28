Overview
-- U.S.-based industrial products manufacturer Silver II
Borrower S.C.A. d/b/a Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial is raising
financing for its pending acquisition by private equity firms BC
Partners and the Carlyle Group from United Technologies Corp.
for about $3.4 billion.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to
Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial.
-- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue rating and '2'
recovery rating to the senior secured credit facilities and a
'CCC+' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to the senior
unsecured notes. Silver II US Holdings, LLC will be a
co-borrower under the credit facility and will co-issue the
notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hamilton
Sundstrand Industrial will be able to generate good free cash
flow over the next 12 to 18 months and that the company's credit
measures will improve to metrics in line with the rating,
including funds from operations to debt of about 10%. Rating
Action On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Hamilton Sundstrand
Industrial (HSI).
The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our
'B+' issue-level rating to the company's $1.85 billion senior
secured credit facilities, which comprise a $1.55 billion senior
secured first-lien term loan and a $300 million revolver. We
assigned a '2' recovery rating to the senior secured credit
facilities to indicate our expectation that lenders would
receive substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the
company's $775 million senior unsecured notes, and a '6'
recovery rating indicating our expectation that lenders would
receive negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment
default. Rationale Our ratings on Windsor Locks, Conn.-based HSI
reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile,
which more than offsets its "fair" business risk profile. We
consider HSI's financial risk profile to be highly leveraged,
marked by high debt levels and thin cash flow protection
measures. We believe private equity ownership could lead to
aggressive financial policies.
Pro forma for the acquisition, we estimate the ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt at less than
10% and debt to EBITDA at about 7.0x at the end of 2012. We
expect that debt reduction from moderate free cash flow
generation of about $100 million annually could enable the
company to improve leverage toward 6.0x and FFO to debt toward
10% within 12 to 18 months, which we consider appropriate for
the rating. HSI's good market positions, engineering
capabilities, and a geographically diverse distribution network
support our fair business risk profile assessment. The company
operates through two platforms. Flow control (53% of revenues)
provides high speed centrifugal pumps, gas compressors, sealless
pumps, metering pumps, high pressure pumps and valves, gas
odorization injection systems, dosing pumps, and other niche
flow control products. The industrial air compressors platform
(47% of revenues) provides stationary and portable air
compressors.
We expect HSI to continue to operate in a variety of
cyclical and fragmented end markets that include chemical and
hydrocarbon processing, construction and mining, industrial
manufacturing, oil and gas production, and water and wastewater
treatment. HSI competes with both larger diversified industrial
manufacturers (such as Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, and
Flowserve Corp.) and smaller specialty manufacturers, and we
believe it will continue to hold top 3 market positions in most
of its addressable markets. Our assessment is that the company's
management and governance is "fair". We expect the company's
revenues to grow by 3%-5% in the next 12 to 18 months driven by
modest increases in end market activity as well as growth in
emerging markets. The company's overall geographic diversity
should continue to be well-balanced, with about 60% of revenues
coming from outside North America; its presence in emerging
markets should continue to increase as these markets exhibit
higher growth potential. We expect HSI's primary three
brands--Milton Roy, Sundyne, and Sullair--to continue to command
premium pricing.
The company's customers should remain less price-sensitive
due to the mission-critical nature of products designed to
operate in end markets (such as oil and gas, chemical, and
mining) where downtime is costly. We believe the company will
continue to derive a sizeable proportion of its revenues from
aftermarket parts and services, which tend to have higher
margins and contribute to revenue and cash flow stability. The
company focuses on product design and assembly, which limits
capital intensity, and it has a track record of efficient cost
management. This should allow HSI to maintain its good EBITDA
margin at about 24% going forward.
We believe HSI will continue to be able to pass most raw
material inflation on to the customer, although there could be a
time lag between the cost increase and price increase, which can
temporarily affect margins. Liquidity We believe HSI will have
"adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next
12 months, even if EBITDA were to decline unexpectedly. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including
cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x over
the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%. We expect HSI will have about $20 million in
cash and no drawings on its $300 million revolving credit
facility. We expect the revolver to be subject to a springing
net first-lien leverage ratio covenant, which comes into effect
when the amount drawn exceeds $75 million. We expect HSI to
maintain sufficient availability under the revolver such that
the covenants remain untested over the next four to six
quarters. In addition, sources of liquidity include our estimate
of funds from operations of around $150 million next year. We
believe this will be sufficient to support capital expenditures,
which we expect be about 2% to 2.5% of revenues, and modest
working capital outflows. We do not expect the company to make
any sizeable acquisitions in the near term. Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on
HSI to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook The outlook is stable. The rating assumes slowly
improving credit measures over the next two years, based on our
expectation for mid-single digit revenue growth in line with our
regional GDP forecasts, relatively steady margins, and modest
debt reduction from free cash flow.
We could lower the ratings if weakness in the company's
operating performance limits improvement in credit measures.
This could happen, for instance, if, because of global growth
slowdown and contraction in industrial production, margins
contract by more than 250 basis points and the company appears
unlikely to maintain FFO to total debt of more than 5% or if we
expect it to be unable to generate positive free cash flow. We
could raise the ratings if we expect operating performance to
improve so that debt to FFO to total debt appears likely to
exceed 10%. This could occur if, for example, HSI significantly
reduces debt, possibly through excess cash balances and free
operating cash flow generation.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Silver II Borrower S.C.A. d/b/a
Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/
-- New Rating
Silver II Borrower S.C.A. d/b/a Hamilton Sundstrand
Industrial
Silver II US Holdings, LLC
Senior Secured
US$1.55 bil term bank ln due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$300 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured US$775 mil sr nts due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6