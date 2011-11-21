(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to U.S. software applications and medical information systems provider Sunquest Information Systems' $410 million first-lien credit facilities.

-- In addition, we are assigning a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $245 million second-lien term loan with a '6' recovery rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sunquest's high revenue visibility and good EBITDA generation will result in gradual de-leveraging in the intermediate term.

Rating Action

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Arizona-based heath care software provider Sunquest Information Systems Inc.'s $410 million first-lien credit facilities its 'B+' rating. The recovery on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The facilities consist of a $385 million term loan and a $25 million revolving credit facility.

We also assigned the company's $245 million second-lien term loan our 'CCC+' issue-level rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The corporate credit rating on Sunquest remains at 'B', and the rating outlook is stable.

Rational

Standard & Poor's assessment of Sunquest's financial profile is "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the term), based on the company's adjusted leverage of 6x, as well as our view that the company's ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging. Nevertheless, we anticipate that Sunquest will continue to generate positive revenue growth in fiscal 2012 in line with overall growth in health care IT (HCIT) industry and that the leverage will decline gradually in the intermediate term through gradual EBITDA expansion.

The U.S. HCIT market is subject to increasing competition and health care industry regulation. The 2009 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act offers financial incentives to hospitals and physicians who demonstrate "meaningful use" of electronic health records. We expect new regulations, rising health care costs, and shifting market trends will pressure health care providers to improve their IT systems as a result. Although spending in the HCIT segment should outpace that of overall IT segment during the next several years, it will also require HCIT service offerings to become more innovative and integrated.

Sunquest is positioned as the "best of breed" provider of laboratory-focused information systems within the HCIT market, but it competes against larger, more diversified companies, such as Cerner and McKesson, which offer a fully integrated suite of hospital-wide information systems. Standard & Poor's views Sunquest's business risk profile as "weak," primarily reflecting its modest scale and narrow product focus relative to its more diversified peers. A highly recurring revenue base through maintenance contracts and low customer attrition rate provide partial offsets.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global High-Tech Issuers, Strongest To Weakest, Oct. 5, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: IT Spending Gives The Global High-Tech Recovery A Boost, July 26, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.