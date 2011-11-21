(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating and a '2'
recovery rating to U.S. software applications and medical
information systems provider Sunquest Information Systems' $410
million first-lien credit facilities.
-- In addition, we are assigning a 'CCC+' issue-level
rating to the company's $245 million second-lien term loan with
a '6' recovery rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Sunquest's high revenue visibility and good EBITDA generation
will result in gradual de-leveraging in the intermediate term.
Rating Action
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Arizona-based heath care
software provider Sunquest Information Systems Inc.'s $410
million first-lien credit facilities its 'B+' rating. The
recovery on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. The facilities consist of a $385 million term
loan and a $25 million revolving credit facility.
We also assigned the company's $245 million second-lien term
loan our 'CCC+' issue-level rating. The recovery rating on this
debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to
10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
The corporate credit rating on Sunquest remains at 'B', and
the rating outlook is stable.
Rational
Standard & Poor's assessment of Sunquest's financial profile
is "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the term), based
on the company's adjusted leverage of 6x, as well as our view
that the company's ownership structure is likely to preclude
sustained de-leveraging. Nevertheless, we anticipate that
Sunquest will continue to generate positive revenue growth in
fiscal 2012 in line with overall growth in health care IT (HCIT)
industry and that the leverage will decline gradually in the
intermediate term through gradual EBITDA expansion.
The U.S. HCIT market is subject to increasing competition
and health care industry regulation. The 2009 Health Information
Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act offers
financial incentives to hospitals and physicians who demonstrate
"meaningful use" of electronic health records. We expect new
regulations, rising health care costs, and shifting market
trends will pressure health care providers to improve their IT
systems as a result. Although spending in the HCIT segment
should outpace that of overall IT segment during the next
several years, it will also require HCIT service offerings to
become more innovative and integrated.
Sunquest is positioned as the "best of breed" provider of
laboratory-focused information systems within the HCIT market,
but it competes against larger, more diversified companies, such
as Cerner and McKesson, which offer a fully integrated suite of
hospital-wide information systems. Standard & Poor's views
Sunquest's business risk profile as "weak," primarily reflecting
its modest scale and narrow product focus relative to its more
diversified peers. A highly recurring revenue base through
maintenance contracts and low customer attrition rate provide
partial offsets.
