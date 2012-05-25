(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swire Properties
Limited (Swire Properties) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating of 'A' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also
assigned Swire Properties a foreign currency senior unsecured
rating of 'A'.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Swire Properties MTN
Financing Limited's proposed medium- term notes programme a
rating of 'A'. The notes issued under the programme are
irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Swire Properties.
Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the programme and
not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no
assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned
a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under
the programme will be the same as that of the programme.
Swire Properties' ratings are equalised with those of its
82% shareholder, Swire Pacific Limited (Swire Pacific,
'A'/Stable) to reflect strong financial linkages between the two
entities. As at end-2011, Swire Pacific funded 74% of Swire
Properties' debt through loans.
In addition, the latter accounted for 67% and 75% of its
parent's consolidated EBITDA and assets, respectively. The
parent's rating is constrained at the current level due to the
geographic concentration of its property portfolio in Hong Kong,
which contributes 90% of its rental earnings. Fitch views that
Swire Properties' business is the strongest in the Swire Pacific
group and is the main driver of the parent's rating. This is
supported by the former's quality portfolio of completed
investment properties in Hong Kong (HKD165.5bn at end-2011),
comprising both prime office and retail space. This portfolio
enjoys strong occupancy rates and still benefits from rental
increases despite softer market conditions in 2012.
The ratings derive comfort from Swire Properties' small
exposures to mainland China property projects and the more
volatile residential property development sector which
collectively represent less than 25% of its total property
portfolio. The Chinese projects require a longer gestation
period although this is mitigated by Swire Properties sharing
the risk with joint venture partners. Fitch expects Swire
Properties' recurring income interest coverage (investment
property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to remain above 4x
through to 2014, despite the sale of its Festival Walk retail
mall in Q311. This is because income from other properties is
increasing and capex is gradually tapering off from the
HKD5.27bn incurred in 2011.
Swire Pacific, however, is unlikely to be able to deleverage
meaningfully in the next two to three years due to HKD12.6bn
capex plans between 2012 and 2014 for its marine services
segment. Despite growing demand for offshore marine services
from increased oil and gas exploration, Fitch remains cautious
of the keen competition and high operating costs in this
industry. Nonetheless, the agency expects Swire Pacific's
recurring income interest coverage to stay above 3x through to
2014. Any change in Swire Pacific's rating or Outlook will have
a corresponding impact on Swire Properties' ratings.
Negative rating action on Swire Pacific may result from a
sustained deterioration in investment property EBITDA/gross
interest expense below 3x, any provision of financial support to
its 45% airline, Cathay Pacific Limited, and any change in its
business mix resulting in a smaller role for investment
properties.
Fitch also notes that as the share of Swire Properties'
external funding grows, this will structurally subordinate debt
at the Swire Pacific level in terms of the parent's access to
investment property cash flows. If and when the structural
subordination becomes meaningful, Fitch may rate Swire
Properties on a standalone basis.