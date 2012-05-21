(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We consider that the Western Australian government is very likely to provide support to Synergy in times of financial distress.

-- In addition, Synergy has demonstrated stable revenues and a strong competitive position in WA.

-- We have affirmed the 'A+' rating with a stable outlook.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn the rating at Synergy's request.

Rating Action

On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Australian electricity and gas retailer Synergy. We then withdrew the rating at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the rating on Synergy reflected our view of the "very high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support from the state of Western Australia (WA; AAA/Stable/A-1+) to ensure the timely repayment of Synergy's financial obligations should Synergy be under financial distress. In addition, the rating incorporated our assessment of Synergy's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. Synergy's SACP is based on our view of the company's stable revenue, which is supported by ongoing subsidy payments from the state of Western Australia, and its strong competitive position in the state's South West Interconnected System (SWIS). Partly offsetting these strengths are the changing market dynamics that we believe will expose the company to increased market and financial risks over time. Furthermore, we consider there to be a lack of clarity concerning Synergy's long-term capital structure and risk policies. There are a number of ongoing reviews on the regulatory framework that Synergy operates under--notably a review of Synergy's efficient cost base and how the WA government could implement those recommendations. These reviews present a potential risk to Synergy's forecast margins.

In our view, the recommendations contained in the draft report recently published by the Economic Regulation Authority (ERA) in relation to the efficiency of Synergy's costs and electricity tariffs would have no immediate material impact on the company if implemented in their current form. The key conclusions in this draft report recommend the adoption of Synergy's generation and operating costs for the next two fiscal years, although the ERA has put forward alternative mechanisms to calculate those from fiscal 2015.

More importantly, we believe that there remains significant uncertainty regarding the actual long-term effect of the ERA recommendations on the company. In particular, it is yet unknown how the WA government will factor in the recommendations when establishing the level of future Community Service Obligation payments.

Liquidity

At the time of the withdrawal, we consider Synergy's liquidity as being "exceptional". Synergy has no debt outstanding, very limited capital expenditure, and has access to A$200 million of debt facilities from the Western Australian Treasury Corp., in addition to cash and short-term investments of A$150 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook at the time of the withdrawal reflected our view of the continued likelihood of extraordinary support provided to Synergy from the WA government and no adverse policy changes to the current operating landscape. Moreover, the outlook factored in our expectation of Synergy's continued solid market position, and that it would continue to have a dominant market share of the SWIS electricity market over the medium term. The outlook did not factor in any potential merger between local electricity generator Verve and Synergy, which would have been evaluated if there were to be a change in the policy landscape. In the event a merger were to be announced, factors that would be important would be our consideration of government support, the likely regulatory framework, and potential impact on the merged entities' financial profiles.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn

Synergy Corporate Credit Rating To From

Local Currency Not rated (NR) A+/Stable/NR