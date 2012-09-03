(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taiwan-based Taching Bills Finance Corporation's
(TCBFC), Grand Bills Finance Corporation's (GBF), and Dah Chung
Bills Finance Corporation's (DCBFC) ratings, including their
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. A full rating
breakdown is detailed below.
The affirmation reflects the three companies' stable credit
profiles, underpinned by adequate core capitalisation, sound
asset quality as well as substantial holdings of creditworthy
and liquid securities. Their Stable Outlooks underlines Fitch's
expectation that the respective management will maintain their
prudent growth strategies and adequate liquidity and funding
flexibility.
The three companies' Long Term IDRs and National Long-Term
Ratings are largely driven by their standalone financial
strength as reflected in their 'bbb-' Viability Ratings (VR).
Their Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' indicate external support from the state is not expected
by Fitch in times of distress.
Upside potential of IDRs, National Long Term Ratings and VR
is constrained by their limited business scope and structural
funding as well susceptibility to interest rate changes.
Downward pressures will most likely arise from a sustained
increase in their risk appetite that may weaken asset quality,
liquidity profile or capitalisation. Taiwanese bill finance
companies (BFCs) are facing higher credit and liquidity risks as
they actively grow their guarantee book and extend longer-term
credit through fixed-or-floating-rate commercial papers (FRCP),
amid a low interest rate environment.
All three companies' adjusted leverage (guarantees and FRCP
as multiples of equity) is on a growing trend. Fitch expects the
associated risk to be manageable as all three companies
primarily focus on long-standing customers with high
creditworthiness and perform vigilant credit monitoring. TCBFC's
core profitability is higher compared with its peer group, due
to its low credit costs and operating efficiency. Sound asset
quality is underpinned by prudent underwriting standards and
comfortable provision against credit exposures. TCBFC's
capitalisation remains adequate, with a capital adequacy ratio
(CAR) of 14.3% (Fitch core capital ratio at 14.95%) at end-H112.
GBF has increased its exposure to FRCP and convertible
bonds asset swaps significantly in the last two years. Fitch
expects the associated risks to be protected by its stringent
credit underwriting standards and above-average capitalisation.
As of end-H112, its Fitch core capital ratio of 17.8% was
greater than its CAR of 13.1%; the former included the company's
maturing ABCP positions with underlying assets of Chinatrust
Financial Holdings' ('A'/Stable) preferred shares.
DCBFC has a strong niche and product knowledge in the real
estate sector. Nevertheless, it is in Fitch's view more
susceptible than the other two BFCs to a sharp decline in
property prices, due to its relatively high exposure to real
estate credits. At end-H112, real estate-related exposure
accounted for 31.6% of its total outstanding guarantees.
Nevertheless, DCBFC has managed down its exposure
considerably in 2008-2012, aided by its disciplined underwriting
standard, long-standing expertise in real estate and
high-quality collateral. DCBFC's overall asset quality remains
robust with minimal impaired credits in 2008-H112.
DCBFC has low market risk exposure, reflected by its small
bond holdings and their short duration. TCBFC, GBF, and DCBFC
are medium-sized BFCs in Taiwan. Taching Group remains TCBFC's
largest shareholder with a 55% stake and majority control of the
board. GBF's largest shareholders are Uni-President Group and
Chinatrust Commercial Bank ('A'/Stable) at 40% and 21%
respectively. Far Eastern International Bank ('BBB-'/Stable) and
Taishin International Bank ('BBB+'/Stable) remain DCBFC's major
shareholders with equity stakes of 22.6% and 18.3% respectively.