(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says Taishin Financial Holdings Company, Ltd's proposed all-cash
acquisition of New York Life Insurance Taiwan Corporation (New
York Life Taiwan) has no immediate impact on the ratings of the
Taishin group, including the non-operating holding company and
its subsidiaries. The transaction is scheduled to be completed
by Q113, subject to regulatory approvals. Fitch expects the
acquisition to only slightly increase financial leverage at the
holding company level and have limited impact on the group's
financial profile.
New York Life Taiwan's asset size (TWD78.7bn at end-Q112)
only represents around 3% of Taishin group's consolidated assets
on a pro-forma basis. Meanwhile, the deeply discounted
acquisition price (TWD100m or a mere 2% of New York Life
Taiwan's equity value as of end-Q112) mitigates the potential
negative impact arising from New York Life Taiwan's legacy
policies of high guaranteed rates. New York Life Taiwan is one
of the small life insurance companies in Taiwan with around 0.5%
market share in terms of total premium. The need for fresh
capital arising from a negative spread problem is largely
mitigated by its relatively low carrying cost of insurance
liabilities compared with peers in Taiwan. Fitch views that the
acquisition is likely to facilitate the group's strategy of
diversifying revenues and enhancing its wealth management
business.
Nonetheless, this may bring about challenges including the
stretching of management resources and a potential
cannibalisation of its well-developed bankassurance sales
through its existing open-platform insurance product offering.
Taishin group's ratings are as follows: Taishin Financial
Holdings Company, Ltd:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F3'
- National Long-Term Rating 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating 'F1(twn)'
- Viability Rating 'bbb'
- Support Rating '5'
- Subordinated debt rating 'BBB+(twn)' Taishin International
Bank:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2'
- National Long-Term Rating 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating 'bbb+'
- Support Rating '3'
- Support Rating Floor 'BB+' Taishin Securities Co., Ltd:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F3'
- National Long-Term Rating 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating 'F1(twn)'