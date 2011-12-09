(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taishin Financial Holdings Company's (TFHC) and principal operating subsidiary Taishin International Bank's (TIB) ratings. Simultaneously, the agency has assigned ratings to Taishin Securities Co., Ltd (TSS). TIB and TSS are wholly-owned subsidiaries of TFHC. A full rating breakdown can be found at the end of this commentary.

TIB's Issuer Default Ratings, National Ratings and Viability Rating reflect its well-established domestic consumer banking franchise, sound asset quality as well as adequate liquidity and capitalisation. The ratings are constrained by TIB's moderate-sized franchise and somewhat concentrated loan portfolio. Fitch expects TIB's financial performance to remain stable in 2012, underpinned by the reduced risk profile of its credit portfolio. Nonetheless, the agency may consider negative rating action if the bank pursues rapid growth in lending and further concentration in riskier exposures that lead to notable deterioration in asset quality and core capitalisation. TIB's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate state support in case of need, given the bank's systemic importance in Taiwan.

TFHC's ratings are mostly driven by the credit profile of TIB. Any changes in TIB's ratings most likely would have a similar effect on TFHC. TFHC's IDRs and National ratings are rated one notch below TIB's, reflecting its reduced but still high leverage. Meanwhile, any aggressive investments or acquisitions by TFHC leading to significant weakening of the group's consolidated financial strength will pressure TFHC's and TIB's ratings. On the other hand, Fitch may consider equalising TFHC and TIB's ratings if TFHC significantly reduces its leverage. Although there has been no precedent of the government supporting a holding company, Fitch believes TFHC would benefit indirectly from any government support provided to TIB.

The ratings of TSS reflect its status as an integral part of TFHC. TSS's IDRs and National ratings are rated one notch lower than TIB's to reflect Fitch's view that in a stressed economic environment TIB's propensity and available resources to support TSS may be reduced. Any rating action on TFHC and TIB could trigger a similar move on TSS. A significant reduction in TSS's strategic importance to the group could also trigger a rating action on TSS.

Prospects for loan growth at TIB are likely to be subdued given rising risks to the global economy and moderating domestic economic activity. At end-September 2011, TIB had limited non-performing loans and accumulated reasonably strong loan loss reserves at 1.09% of total loans. Concentration on the property market (45% of total credit) and technology sector (17% of total credit) may expose the bank to asset quality deterioration. Nonetheless, TIB's improved underwriting practices, generally conservative loan-to-value ratios and low proportion of high-risk mortgages provide some mitigation.

TFHC's cash position is more than sufficient to cover its standalone short-term liabilities and interest and preferred shares dividend obligations. Moreover, TIB's liquidity profile has improved moderately in 2008-9M11, as evidenced by a rising share of retail demand deposits, although it is still not as strong as the leading commercial banks in Taiwan. TSS has sound liquidity and mostly funds its operations with its own capital.

TFHC's asset sales and improved earnings have helped lower its financial leverage. TFHC's double leverage declined to 123% at end-June 2011 based on Fitch's eligible capital calculations, from 158% at end-June 2009. It had a statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy ratio of 127% against the regulatory minimum of 100%, reflecting sound capitalisation among its subsidiaries. TIB's Tier 1 capital ratio was adequate at 9% at end-H111. Fitch considers TIB's capital buffer as appropriate to withstand a sharp increase in credit costs. TSS has a small but sound balance sheet with only limited leverage.

TFHC's subordinated bonds are rated two notches below its National Long-Term rating, in line with Fitch's current rating criteria and notching practice for such performing securities. Any change in Fitch's appraisal of the loss-bearing features of such instruments could impact the ratings.

TFHC is a bank-centric financial holding company with two bank subsidiaries - TIB and Chang Hwa Bank ('BBB+'/Stable, 22.55% owned) - and was the fourth-largest of 15 domestic financial holding companies by consolidated assets. TIB is the 14th largest bank in Taiwan by assets and deposits, with a market share of 2.9% in deposits. TSS is a small securities company in Taiwan.

Credit Updates on TFHC, TIB and TSS will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:

Taishin Financial Holdings Company (TFHC):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating affirmed at '5'

- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'

Taishin International Bank (TIB):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

Taishin Securities Co., Ltd (TSS):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'F3'

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1(twn)'