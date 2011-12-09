(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taishin Financial Holdings Company's (TFHC) and
principal operating subsidiary Taishin International Bank's
(TIB) ratings. Simultaneously, the agency has assigned ratings
to Taishin Securities Co., Ltd (TSS). TIB and TSS are
wholly-owned subsidiaries of TFHC. A full rating breakdown can
be found at the end of this commentary.
TIB's Issuer Default Ratings, National Ratings and Viability
Rating reflect its well-established domestic consumer banking
franchise, sound asset quality as well as adequate liquidity and
capitalisation. The ratings are constrained by TIB's
moderate-sized franchise and somewhat concentrated loan
portfolio. Fitch expects TIB's financial performance to remain
stable in 2012, underpinned by the reduced risk profile of its
credit portfolio. Nonetheless, the agency may consider negative
rating action if the bank pursues rapid growth in lending and
further concentration in riskier exposures that lead to notable
deterioration in asset quality and core capitalisation. TIB's
Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflect
Fitch's expectation of moderate state support in case of need,
given the bank's systemic importance in Taiwan.
TFHC's ratings are mostly driven by the credit profile of
TIB. Any changes in TIB's ratings most likely would have a
similar effect on TFHC. TFHC's IDRs and National ratings are
rated one notch below TIB's, reflecting its reduced but still
high leverage. Meanwhile, any aggressive investments or
acquisitions by TFHC leading to significant weakening of the
group's consolidated financial strength will pressure TFHC's and
TIB's ratings. On the other hand, Fitch may consider equalising
TFHC and TIB's ratings if TFHC significantly reduces its
leverage. Although there has been no precedent of the government
supporting a holding company, Fitch believes TFHC would benefit
indirectly from any government support provided to TIB.
The ratings of TSS reflect its status as an integral part of
TFHC. TSS's IDRs and National ratings are rated one notch lower
than TIB's to reflect Fitch's view that in a stressed economic
environment TIB's propensity and available resources to support
TSS may be reduced. Any rating action on TFHC and TIB could
trigger a similar move on TSS. A significant reduction in TSS's
strategic importance to the group could also trigger a rating
action on TSS.
Prospects for loan growth at TIB are likely to be subdued
given rising risks to the global economy and moderating domestic
economic activity. At end-September 2011, TIB had limited
non-performing loans and accumulated reasonably strong loan loss
reserves at 1.09% of total loans. Concentration on the property
market (45% of total credit) and technology sector (17% of total
credit) may expose the bank to asset quality deterioration.
Nonetheless, TIB's improved underwriting practices, generally
conservative loan-to-value ratios and low proportion of
high-risk mortgages provide some mitigation.
TFHC's cash position is more than sufficient to cover its
standalone short-term liabilities and interest and preferred
shares dividend obligations. Moreover, TIB's liquidity profile
has improved moderately in 2008-9M11, as evidenced by a rising
share of retail demand deposits, although it is still not as
strong as the leading commercial banks in Taiwan. TSS has sound
liquidity and mostly funds its operations with its own capital.
TFHC's asset sales and improved earnings have helped lower
its financial leverage. TFHC's double leverage declined to 123%
at end-June 2011 based on Fitch's eligible capital calculations,
from 158% at end-June 2009. It had a statutory sum-of-parts
capital adequacy ratio of 127% against the regulatory minimum of
100%, reflecting sound capitalisation among its subsidiaries.
TIB's Tier 1 capital ratio was adequate at 9% at end-H111. Fitch
considers TIB's capital buffer as appropriate to withstand a
sharp increase in credit costs. TSS has a small but sound
balance sheet with only limited leverage.
TFHC's subordinated bonds are rated two notches below its
National Long-Term rating, in line with Fitch's current rating
criteria and notching practice for such performing securities.
Any change in Fitch's appraisal of the loss-bearing features of
such instruments could impact the ratings.
TFHC is a bank-centric financial holding company with two
bank subsidiaries - TIB and Chang Hwa Bank ('BBB+'/Stable,
22.55% owned) - and was the fourth-largest of 15 domestic
financial holding companies by consolidated assets. TIB is the
14th largest bank in Taiwan by assets and deposits, with a
market share of 2.9% in deposits. TSS is a small securities
company in Taiwan.
Credit Updates on TFHC, TIB and TSS will shortly be
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:
Taishin Financial Holdings Company (TFHC):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Taishin International Bank (TIB):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Taishin Securities Co., Ltd (TSS):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'F3'
- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1(twn)'