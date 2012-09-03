(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says earnings prospects for Taiwanese bills finance companies (BFCs) may remain subdued as persistent low interest rates continue to put pressure on BFCs' revenues.

Nonetheless, the agency expects BFCs to maintain a stable credit profile, underpinned by their solid core capitalisation, sound asset quality as well as substantial holdings of creditworthy and liquid securities.

Taiwanese BFCs are facing higher credit risks as they become more active in growing their guarantee book (up 21% over the past two and a half years to June 2012) amid a challenging interest rate environment. Levels of total commercial-paper guarantees increased to 3.6x equity at end-June 2012 from 2.7x at end-2009.

Such risks are largely mitigated by the short-term nature of guarantees, BFCs' primary focus on long-standing and established customers as well as their vigilant credit monitoring. Nonetheless, if growth in guarantees remains above trend, leading to significant deterioration in BFCs' liquidity and capitalisation, negative rating actions on BFCs cannot be ruled out.

At end-2011, aggregate impaired credits remained low at 0.4% of guarantees (end-2010: 0.9%) while provisions for outstanding guarantees were robust at 2.1% at end-2011 against their concentrated credit exposures. Taiwanese BFCs, which use short-term borrowings to fund long-term bond investments, reported an annualised pre-tax return on assets of 1.4% in H112, slightly down from 1.5% in 2011.

Increased bad debt recoveries and stronger revenues from commercial-paper guarantees helped to partially offset the narrower spreads caused by a combination of low long bond yields and a modest increase in funding cost. Fitch expects the potential negative impact of a sudden rise in long-term interest rates on its own to be a transitory profit-loss issue rather than a capital issue for BFCs. Since 2009, BFCs have notably reduced the size of their bond holdings and maintained a reasonably low average duration of two to three years.

Fitch is of the view that BFCs' capital would be able to withstand a reasonably stressed scenario, including a 4% loss in guarantees and a 100 basis point rise in long bond yields.