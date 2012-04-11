(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) April 11, 2012--Soaring benefit payments and the slow growth of insurance premiums are nudging Taiwan's life insurers closer to a liquidity shortfall. Under the most likely scenario, insurers should be able to maintain enough liquidity to cover cash outflows in 2012. But smaller insurers could face heightened liquidity risk under weaker performance scenarios. That's according to an article titled "Taiwan's Life Insurers Face A Liquidity Test As Premium Growth Slows," published today by Taiwan Ratings Corp.

"We believe that our rated life insurers have adequate cash flow from investments to avoid a liquidity shortfall under the sector's most likely performance scenario in 2012," said Taiwan Ratings' credit analyst Patty Wang. "Nonetheless, the risk of heightened pressure on liquidity management is very real, particularly for insurers with smaller market size, stagnant premium growth, and weak asset-liability management."

According to the report, life insurers' high and rising benefit payments--including maturities, claims, surrenders, annuities, and bonuses on policies--will continue in 2012, with premium volume unchanged. Total life insurance premiums fell at an unprecedented rate in 2011, while benefit payments soared 19% year on year from 2010.

"Under our base-case scenario, the ratio of benefit payments to premiums is likely to be 69%-71% over the next year, which would be an all-time high," said Ms. Wang. "However, there remains a one-in-ten possibility that benefit payments will exceed premiums altogether, which would place added pressure on weaker insurers' credit profiles."

The report also comments on the likelihood that liquidity risk will diverge between larger and smaller life insurers, as payouts grow at a faster rate than premiums. This is despite insurers' continuous efforts to better manage liquidity risk by improving their asset-liability and cash flow management over the past few years.