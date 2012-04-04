Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Money Market Funds -
Conservative Profile but Little Room for Growth
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that the ratings of Taiwanese money market funds
(MMFs) should remain stable in the foreseeable future, after
regulatory changes have helped reduce the risk profile of their
investment portfolios. Fitch expects rated Taiwanese MMFs to
maintain strong underlying credit quality.
"Taiwanese MMFs' risk profile has improved noticeably in
recent years after the implementation of stricter regulations to
limit their eligible investment assets and maturity exposures,"
says Jonathan Lee, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial
Institutions Group. "The growth prospect of Taiwanese MMFs will
remain constrained as their search for short-dated, high quality
assets is hampered by a limited supply of qualified securities
domestically."
The ratings of Taiwanese MMFs reflect their strong asset
quality and short maturity profile, but are constrained by
concentration on the domestic financial sector (over 90% of
MMFs' assets). Such concentration could expose the funds to the
risk of a rapid weakening of asset quality in a bank systemic
risk event.
Fitch currently rates Taiwanese MMFs on its Bond Fund Rating
Scale, rather than its MMF Rating Scale. This reflects potential
exposure to lowly-rated assets ('BBB' category) and the
limitation of the funds' liquidity profile (in terms of
maturity, the liquidity buffer, and concentration in the
domestic private financial sector).
