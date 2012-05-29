(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that downside risk is limited for Taiwanese securities
companies despite heightened market volatility and depressed
trading volumes. The Outlooks for most of these companies are
Stable.
"Strong capital buffers and flexibility in liquidity will
continue to support Taiwanese securities companies' ratings
mostly in the 'BBB' and 'BB' categories," says Sophia Chen,
Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. "Nonetheless,
smaller, independent securities companies are more vulnerable to
stock market downturn and may face downward rating pressure if
their overall credit profile weakens relative to existing rating
level and peers."
Taiwanese securities companies have stronger balance sheets
and simpler business models compared with regional peers.
Domestic market leader Yuanta Securities' ('BBB+'/Stable)
equity/assets (net of repos) of 67% at end-2011 was the highest
among large brokers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
Such credit characteristics are mainly attributable to tight
domestic regulatory standards imposed on capital retention and
regulatory restrictions on both proprietary trading and
long-term and principal investments.
In Fitch's view Taiwanese securities companies' relatively
simple operations (mainly in plain-vanilla brokerage,
underwriting and proprietary trading) help contain the risk of
over-leveraging but limit their ability to expand franchise
value and to improve cross-border competitiveness. This is one
of the key rating constraints on leading Taiwanese securities
companies.
Fitch expects the sector to consolidate further which should
help ease market competition in the long term. Large players are
likely to lead the sector consolidation as they continue to
enhance scale benefits. Small, independent brokers are more
likely to be put up for sale as they are more vulnerable to
competition and weak market conditions.