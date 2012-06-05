(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded one Taiwanese
small- to medium-sized securities company, affirmed eight others
and revised one Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable.
Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon) was downgraded to
National Long-Term 'BBB(twn)' from 'BBB+(twn)' and to National
Short-Term 'F3(twn)' from 'F2(twn)'. At the same time, the
agency has revised the Rating Outlook on the National Long-Term
Rating of Pacific Securities Corporation (Pacific) to Negative
from Stable. The companies affirmed are Oriental Securities
Corporation (Oriental), Concord Securities Corporation
(Concord), Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Chong), Ta Ching
Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching), Tachan Securities Co., Ltd
(Tachan), Reliance Securities Co., Ltd. (Reliance), Pacific, and
Primasia Securities Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) (Primasia). The Outlooks
are Stable except for Pacific.
A full rating breakdown is provided below. The downgrade of
Horizon's ratings reflects its high volatility in earnings
relative to peers due to its limited scale in the core brokerage
business and elevated market risk exposures through proprietary
trading. The company's recently announced property disposal will
benefit its capital and liquidity position. Nonetheless, its
balance sheet would still be weaker than that of
'BBB+(twn)'-rated domestic peers.
Fitch does not expect Horizon's capitalisation and liquidity
to deteriorate materially in the near- to medium-term, and thus
a further downgrade is unlikely. The revised Outlook on Pacific
to Negative reflects Fitch's reassessment that a significantly
improved business model is unlikely in the near-term. Negative
rating action is likely to result if over the next two years,
the company is unable to demonstrate a capability to generate
sustainable profits. Any notable increase in risk-taking
behaviour or an unexpected large trading loss will be a
downgrade trigger.
The ratings of the affirmed securities companies reflect
their ability to keep their risk profiles in check despite
heightened market volatility and depressed trading volumes.
Ongoing weak equity market sentiment is likely to result in
losses in brokerage operations due to a sharp decline in
commissions and likely losses in trading. Nonetheless, sizeable
losses are unlikely given low-to-moderate market risk exposures
at these companies.
Liquidity risk is manageable, despite their reliance on
wholesale funding, due to flexible liquidity arrangements and
low risk of asset/liability duration mismatch. Moreover, a
strong capital base should provide sufficient buffer against
adverse business conditions. Fitch views that rating upside
potential of the affirmed entities is limited, unless companies
can demonstrate a sustained improvement in earnings quality,
aided by the benefits of enhanced franchise value. Conversely,
any sharp increase in risk appetite and/or unexpected large
trading losses resulting in material deterioration in capital
may trigger a negative rating action.
The rating actions are as follows:
Oriental: Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign
currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating affirmed
at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed
at 'F1(twn)' Concord: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed
at 'B' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Horizon:
National Long-Term rating downgraded to 'BBB(twn)' from
'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating
downgraded to 'F3(twn)' from 'F2(twn)' Ta Chong: National
Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Ta Ching:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Tachan:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National
Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Reliance:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)' Pacific:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(twn)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable National Short-Term rating
affirmed at 'F3(twn)' Primasia: National Long-Term rating
affirmed at 'BB(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating
affirmed at 'B(twn)'