(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Fierce competition in Taiwan's banking sector is likely to trigger the sector's growing attention on higher-margin overseas business over the next three to five years but expansion risks will remain manageable, according to a recently released article by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Taiwan Banks Prudently Manage Overseas Business Growth With Absorbable Risk."

"The migration of Taiwanese corporate activities overseas and gradual deregulation of economic activities with China will motivate Taiwan banks to increase resource allocation for their overseas operations over the next few years, particularly in Greater China and Asia-Pacific," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Eunice Fan. "Banks' offshore business activities represented less than 15% of overall revenue in 2011, despite doubling over the past decade, and we expect this prudent expansion pace to continue."

The article suggests that the inherently higher banking industry country risk in several target markets and banks' unseasoned underwriting experience in newly expanded areas will constrain rapid overseas business growth over the next three to five years.

"Despite potentially higher risks in several overseas markets such as China and Vietnam, we believe expansion risks will remain manageable over the next three to five years. We also don't expect the banking sector's credit costs on overseas business to rise significantly or to dilute banks' capitalization over the same period," said Ms. Fan.

Prudent internal risk management and tight regulation have kept credit costs and associated risks relatively low over the past several years while banks' asset allocation on overseas businesses has steadily risen, and this correlation is likely to continue, says the report.