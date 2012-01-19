(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/TAIPEI, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Taiwan Cooperative Bank's (TCB) Viability Rating (VR) on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). It has also affirmed its Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating
breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.
The RWN reflects TCB's weakened capital position to
withstand potential asset quality deterioration, given its large
exposure to weak technology sectors such as dynamic random
access memory (DRAM) and thin-film-transistor liquid crystal
display (TFT-LCD). TCB's exposure to these sectors could
increase if the bank is called upon by the government to fulfill
its implicit policy role to extend support to these
strategically important technology sectors. This will worsen the
bank's credit profile and may lead to negative action on its VR.
Fitch, however, notes TCB's access to ordinary government
support in terms of liquidity and capital as well as its strong
domestic franchise. The agency will resolve the RWN pending
successful completion of the planned rights issue in H112, as
well as the bank's ability to maintain capitalisation
commensurate with its future risk profile, in view of its group
restructuring.
Fitch expects TCB's strong loan growth in 2011 and its group
reorganisation to reduce its already modest Tier-1 capital ratio
to about 6.4% at end-Q112 from 7.1% at end-2010. The new holding
company Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company (TCFHC)
plans to raise TWD21bn in H112 and use most of the proceeds to
bolster TCB's capital position. Failure of capital injection
into TCB will hamper its growth plan and ability to absorb any
unexpected shock from a global economic slowdown and could
therefore result in negative rating action on the VR.
TCB's IDRs as well as its National Ratings are based on
Fitch's belief of an extremely high likelihood of government
support for the bank. This is based on its dominant state
ownership and systemic importance arising from its significant
size and policy role as the bank for grassroot credit
cooperatives. Fitch views the potential for an upgrade is
limited as the bank is at the highest Support Rating of '1'. A
downgrade is possible if the government's propensity and/or
ability to support diminishes.
TCB's profitability has improved moderately in 2011, driven
by an expanded loan book, modestly higher interest margins as
well as a benign credit cycle in 2010-2011. Prospects for 2012
are, however, challenged by the rising risk of specific
provisioning and the need to strengthen its general reserve
buffer.
TCB's perpetual cumulative bond remains on RWN and is rated
two notches below its National Long-Term rating, in line with
Fitch's current rating criteria and notching practice for such
performing securities. Any change in Fitch's appraisal of the
loss-bearing features of such instruments could impact the
ratings.
TCB is the second-largest bank in Taiwan and held a sizable
deposit market share of about 8.2% as at end-Q311. It has an
extensive branch network, with 295 domestic branches and six
overseas units. TCB is now the main operating subsidiary of
TCFHC.
A Credit Update on TCB will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
TCB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C/D'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Perpetual cumulative bonds 'BBB+(twn)' remain on RWN