(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan Cooperative Bank's (TCB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is
provided at the end of this comment.
The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TCB will
continue to benefit from an extremely high probability of
government support. This is underpinned by TCB's systemic
importance in Taiwan's banking sector and by a high level of
government control of its parent, Taiwan Cooperative Financial
Holding Company (TCFHC).
TCB's Long-Term IDR is currently at the Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'A-', based on a Support Rating of '1'. A downgrade is
considered unlikely, unless there is an adverse shift in the
perceived willingness and capacity of state support. An upgrade
of the sovereign may lead to an upgrade of the IDR, although
this would still depend on Fitch's assessment of TCB's policy
role and relationship with the state. An upgrade of the IDR may
also result from an upgrade of the VR, although this would be
contingent on the VR being upgraded above the SRF. This is
because support is currently the driver of IDR.
TCB's VR reflects the bank's modest profitability, a modest
loan loss provision buffer and below sector average
capitalisation. These are, nonetheless, counterbalanced by the
bank's strong franchise and strong depositor confidence owing to
its status as a state-controlled bank.
Downgrade triggers for the VR include material asset quality
deterioration that weakens its already thin capitalisation. On
the other hand, the VR may be upgraded if sustained improvements
in risk-adjusted return and its internal capital generation
capability lead to an increase in capitalisation to levels
comparable with regional peers.
Fitch expects profitability to come under pressure in
2013-2014 on rising provisioning to meet new regulatory guidance
on general provisioning. However, the bank's intended shift
towards private-sector lending and a more selective lending
strategy with more disciplined pricing may enhance interest
margin, albeit gradually.
Fitch expects risks associated with TCB's loan portfolio to
stabilise unless global economic recovery stalls. Exposure to
weaker technology sectors, namely dynamic random access memory
and thin-film-transistor liquid crystal display, as well as
property-related lending is not likely to rise beyond the bank's
internally set limits. Coupled with modest credit growth and a
conservative overseas expansion strategy, asset quality is set
to remain stable.
TCB's capitalisation significantly improved after a capital
injection of TWD17.8bn from TCFHC in Q312. Although this has
relieved the bank from immediate capital pressure, its Tier 1
ratio (7.4%) remained below that of the sector average (9.4%) at
end-Q312. Fitch continues to view TCB's capitalisation as
insufficient to absorb unexpected shocks from a global economic
downturn. This a major constraining factor on its standalone
credit profile.
TCB's perpetual cumulative bonds are rated three notches
below its VR on a National Rating Scale to reflect the
instrument's going-concern loss absorption feature. This is in
line with Fitch's current rating criteria on rating bank
regulatory capital and similar securities. Any rating action on
TCB's VR could trigger a similar rating move on its bonds.
TCB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below its
National Long-Term rating to reflect its subordinated status and
the absence of going-concern loss absorption feature. Any rating
action on TCB's IDR could trigger a corresponding action on the
bonds' rating.
TCB is the second-largest bank in Taiwan by asset and held a
sizable deposit market share of about 7.8% as at end-Q312. It
has an extensive branch network, with 295 domestic branches and
seven overseas units. TCB is a fully-owned subsidiary of TCFHC.
A Credit Update on TCB will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
TCB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Perpetual cumulative bonds affirmed at 'BBB-(twn)'