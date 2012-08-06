(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA(twn)', with a Stable Outlook. A National
Short-Term rating of 'F1+(twn)' has also been assigned.
TCS's rating reflects a very high probability of government
support, coming indirectly from Taiwan Cooperative Financial
Holding Company (TCFHC), which is legally obliged to assist TCS
if it falls into financial difficulty under the Financial
Holding Act. Fitch's view of TCFHC's propensity to support TCS
is reinforced by their integration, brand-sharing and the 100%
ownership by the former. The agency is also of the view that
TCFHC has a more than adequate capacity to support TCS, as the
latter only represents a small proportion of the group's assets.
Based on Fitch's private assessment of the holding company's
credit profile, it expects TCFHC to benefit from a high
propensity of support from the government, which owns a large
stake of TCFHC through The Ministry of Finance. This view is
reinforced by the fact that its key subsidiary, Taiwan
Cooperative Bank (TCB: 'A-'/Stable), is the second-largest bank
in Taiwan, with high systemic importance and a clear policy
role.
TCS's ratings will be affected mainly by the perceived
capacity and willingness of support from the government, via
TCFHC. Thus, a change in the sovereign ratings of Taiwan
('A+'/Stable) may have a corresponding impact on TCS's ratings.
At the same time, TCS's Stable Outlook reflects that of the
sovereign as well as Fitch's expectation that government support
is likely to continue. A change in the relationship between
TCFHC and the government or a change in the propensity of
support from TCFHC, both of which are considered remote
prospects by Fitch, may also result in changes to TCS's ratings.
Originally a securities division within TCB, TCS was
established on 2 December 2011 as a fully-owned subsidiary of
TCFHC. It has about 0.5% of the brokerage market and intends to
expand its margin lending business in the near-term. As part of
the TCFHC, it should benefit substantially from the
well-established distribution network of TCB. On a stand-alone
basis, TCS has large start-up capital, with sufficient
capitalisation and sound liquidity. However, this will be
consumed gradually along with its business expansion.