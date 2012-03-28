(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) March 28, 2012--Strong
competition and a soft economic outlook are likely to constrain
growth in the premiums of Taiwan's life insurers in 2012. The
volatile global investment climate could also curb earnings
expansion and delay insurers' attempts to strengthen their
capitalization. That's according to an article titled "Taiwan
Life Insurers' Low Earnings Growth Hinders Capital Restoration,"
that was published by Taiwan Ratings Corp. today on Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is
the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.
"We expect the difficult investment climate, fierce
competition, and low interest rates to make it difficult for
Taiwan's life insurers to enhance their earnings and
capitalization in 2012," said credit analyst Serene Hsieh.
"Nonetheless, we believe insurers' adequate liquidity,
continuous new business flows, and generally adequate investment
asset quality will help protect their credit profiles from
modest volatility."
According to the report, the performance of the island's
life insurance sector has been subdued over the past two years.
Further, a possible slowdown in Taiwan's economic recovery may
limit insurers' ability to raise premiums and turn around their
performance. "Low operating performance and mediocre
capitalization will remain the life insurance sector's key
rating weaknesses in 2012," said Ms. Hsieh. "But we don't expect
the credit profiles of our rated insurers to weaken
significantly, even considering the sector's high capital
sensitivity to investment market performance."
The report also says that Taiwan life insurers appear to be
taking more risks in their investment strategies to maximize
shareholder returns; however, their adequate risk management
offers some protection against unstable operating conditions.