CHICAGO, July 23 (Fitch) Sinopec International Petroleum
Exploration and Production Corporation (Sinopec) will
effectively purchase a 49% equity interest in Talisman Energy
(U.K.) Limited, a subsidiary of Talisman Energy Inc. (Talisman),
for $1.5 billion in a transaction expected to close later this
year but with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2012. The
announcement does not change the company's current debt ratings
according to Fitch Ratings.
Talisman's U.K. net production for the full year 2011 was
approximately 89 mboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per
day), or 25% of the company's total production. Oil volumes were
86 mboepd, or 47% of the company's oil production.
The company plans to use $500 million of the sales proceeds
to repurchase equity. What portion of the sales proceeds will be
used to permanently reduce debt is not known. A lack of
permanent reduction in debt would be viewed as a weakening of
the credit within its existing ratings.
Talisman had previously advised of additional potential
asset sales in the vicinity of $1 billion. This transaction is
expected to bring total asset sales to around $2.5 billion so
far this year. The transaction should also free up around $400
million in Talisman's budgeted capital expenses for the U.K.
according to Fitch's estimates. This leaves a substantial sum to
repay debt and/or finance capital investments in Indonesian and
Malaysian gas fields, its oil and gas joint venture with
Ecopetrol in Colombia, and the Eagle Ford joint venture with
Statoil in the U.S.
The sale will give Talisman added flexibility and capital to
decide on the pace and venue of further oil and gas development
within its portfolio of reserves. It will also provide Talisman
with added liquidity to brace for a substantially lower natural
gas price environment than last year and a volatile environment
for crude oil prices.
Fitch expects that credit metrics will stay within the range
appropriate for Talisman's current debt ratings. Allowing for
the full effect of $500 million in share repurchases, Fitch
estimates that Talisman would still exit fiscal 2012 with a
total debt/EBITDA of around 1.0 times and with a healthy
liquidity position.
Fitch rates Talisman's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
'BBB' and its short-term IDR 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.