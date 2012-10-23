NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views
Toronto-Dominion's (TD, 'AA-/F1+') announced agreement to
purchase Target Corporation's (Target) U.S. credit card
portfolio as neutral to TD's ratings. In Fitch's view, the
transaction is consistent with the bank's expansion strategy in
the U.S. and offers TD exposure to the customer base of a
well-established U.S. retailer. The acquisition is also viewed
as manageable relative to TD's overall capital base and banking
franchise.
Under the terms of the agreement, TD will acquire Target's
existing U.S. Visa and private label credit portfolio with
outstanding balances of approximately $5.9 billion. Over the
past few years, TD has built a solid presence and a large
deposit franchise in the U.S. through several acquisitions.
Today, TD owns TD Bank, NA with branches from Maine to Florida.
While relatively small in the context of TD's operations, the
transaction is in line with TD's focus on growing assets in the
U.S. Further, it allows TD to redeploy its cost-effective core
deposits into assets with a comparatively higher risk-return
profile. This in turn should help TD, albeit modestly, achieve
its goal of generating $1.6 billion adjusted earnings from its
U.S. personal and commercial segment in 2013.
Additionally, TD has entered a seven-year program agreement
to become the exclusive issuer of Target-branded Visa and
private label credit cards to Target's U.S. customers going
forward. Under the terms of the program agreement, TD and Target
will share the net profits generated by the credit card
receivables, with Target having the greater proportion. TD will
provide funding, risk management policies, and regulatory
compliance for the portfolios while Target will handle all
elements of operations and customer service.
Target's credit card portfolio appears to have experienced
comparatively elevated credit losses in prior periods. This is
partly mitigated by higher yields relative to TD's own credit
card receivables. The profit sharing agreement also provides TD
with some cushion against outsized credit costs.
The transaction may bring some execution risks associated
with the shared responsibilities for the portfolios. The
transaction is anticipated to close in 1H'13 subject to
customary regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to
produce a return on assets of approximately 1% a year after
closing, according to TD. Credit card receivables will be
consolidated on TD's balance sheet from closing onwards. The
transaction is expected to reduce Tier 1 capital ratio (Basel
II) by approximately 20 bps and Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
ratio by approximately 14 bps at closing, on a pro forma basis
as of 3Q'12.