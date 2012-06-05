(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 04 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version issued on 18 March 2011 and clarifies that the 'Fitch B-(ind)' rating was assigned to Target Associates Private Limited's INR144.4m term loans and the 'Fitch A4(ind)' rating was assigned to its INR12m non-fund based working capital limits.

An amended version follows: Fitch Ratings assigned India's Target Associates Private Limited (TAPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned TAPL's INR144.4m term loans and INR12m non-fund based working capital limits 'Fitch B-(ind)' and 'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings, respectively.

The ratings reflect TAPL's improving financial performance as demonstrated in the 11-month period ended February 2011 (April 2010-February 2011). The company started operations in July 2007; its financial performance over FY08-FY10 was constrained by the global and domestic economic slowdown, resulting in an irregular interest repayment track record and multiple restructurings of the term loan repayment schedule. TAPL however indicated that its first quarterly term loan principal repayment was made ahead of the due date of 31 December 2010.

Fitch however believes that despite the improvement in operating performance, the ballooning repayment schedule for the term loans is likely to stress the cash flows of TAPL from FY12 onwards. Negative rating triggers include any delay or default in the repayment of interest and principal obligations by TAPL or its inability to sustain the improvement in financial performance demonstrated during April 2010-February 2011.

A positive rating trigger would be a sustained improvement in its debt/ operating EBITDAR to below 10x coupled with a sustained improvement in EBITDA interest cover to above 2x. During April 2010-February 2011, TAPL reported (un-audited and provisional figures) an operating income of INR71.3m (FY10: INR64.4 m), operating EBITDA of INR28.8 m (FY10: INR7.7m), operating EBITDA margin of 40.4% (FY10: 11.9%), interest cover of 1.6x (FY10: 0.2x), debt/ (annualised) EBITDA of 12.7x (FY10: 54.3x). Debt at end-February 2011 consisted of INR144.5m of secured bank loans and INR253.7m of promoters' unsecured loans.

TAPL owns an integrated facility around 15 km outside the centre of Bangalore that comprises serviced offices, a three-star hotel, restaurant, bar and coffee shop, and conferencing facilities.