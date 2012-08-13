(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based Technofab Engineering Limited's (TEL)
'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of TEL.
Fitch migrated TEL to the non-monitored category on 10
February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available
at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn TEL's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR3,100m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BBB(ind)nm' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)nm'; ratings
withdrawn
- INR150m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BBB(ind)nm' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)nm'; ratings
withdrawn