LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that eurozone
redenomination scenarios are weighing heavily on investors'
minds and peripheral telcos have to demonstrate plans to
mitigate potential near-term liquidity shortages caused by
weakening access to debt markets.
A series of recent investor meetings with Fitch's EMEA
Telecoms team in London underlined investor concerns that
continued macro uncertainty surrounding countries like Spain,
Italy and Portugal is causing investors to question what
Telefonica ('BBB+'/Negative), Telecom Italia ('BBB'/Negative)
and Portugal Telecom ('BBB'/Negative) are doing to prepare for a
prolonged period of domestic austerity and expensive or at worst
prohibitive access to debt markets.
The key issues for investors to address a severe short term
liquidity shortage appear to be dividend cuts and asset sales.
However if the situation were to deteriorate further then
investors may begin to question redenomination scenarios and
what companies might do to mitigate such an eventuality. This
includes assessing the legal implications for their holdings,
the potential for raising of debt outside peripheral zoned
countries (albeit with structural subordination implications)
and finally shifting corporate domiciles away from the periphery
to higher rated countries.
Fitch has recently published research on the implications of
a hypothetical redenomination scenario for eurozone corporates
("A Euro Redenomination and Corporate Ratings" dated 28 May 2012
at www.fitchratings.com) where related issues are analysed in
general for corporates. In addition the behavioural linkage
between sovereign rating and corporate rating under these
circumstances is set out in Fitch's report "The Future of the
Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates" dated 12 June 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch's base case does not envisage these countries exiting
the eurozone and the agency continues to guide investors on the
underlying credit quality of the relevant telcos while taking
into account weakening domestic situations as evidenced by the
Negative Outlooks in place on all peripheral telco credits.
Fitch reiterates that these companies are strong independent
incumbents with solid and defensible cash flow generation over
the long-term and, absent any possible chaotic eurozone exit
scenario, are capable of weathering a prolonged period of
domestic austerity.
Fitch continues to believe that these companies will be able
to access international debt markets under its base case
scenario albeit at a higher cost. Domestic debt markets are also
an option as witnessed by Portugal Telecom's EUR250m recent
domestic retail bond issuance. Fitch reiterated to investors in
these meetings that Telefonica is best positioned structurally
having the undoubted flexibility of generating more than 50% of
its cash flows from operations outside Spain, while Portugal
Telecom and Telecom Italia are much more domestically focussed
thus their credit profiles will be more affected by what happens
within each entity's domestic economy.
Fitch recognises that liquidity is the primary concern and
it continues to press management on contingent strategies that
they are putting in place to deal with the severity of the
situation. Fitch believes that more aggressive dividend cuts are
a possible short-term liquidity fix and favour this over
potential asset sales and/or IPOs of entities within the group.
Both these latter measures take time and are possibly not
optimal in terms of valuation in times of weak capital markets.
By way of illustration, in the potential hypothetical event
of a sovereign exit scenario, forgoing a year's normalised
dividend would save Telefonica approximately EUR6bn, Telecom
Italia EURc.1bn and Portugal Telecom EURc.600m which combined
with on-going operational controls around cost cutting programs
and a slowdown on domestic capex spend provides these entities
with valuable extra liquidity in terms of debt service. In
addition all three entities currently have undrawn committed
banks lines they could tap prior to the exit event. Fitch
believes the combination of these factors would ensure that the
companies have sufficient liquidity through 2014.