SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as
well as its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable.
Telkom's ratings remain constrained by Indonesia's FC and LC
IDRs of 'BBB-' due to the government's effective majority (52.5%
at end-June 2012) shareholding and significant influence over
the company. Fitch believes that Telkom is strategically
important to the government as a fixed-line incumbent and
dominant wireless and broadband operator.
Telkom's ratings have significant headroom given its strong
credit metrics. It has low funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage (end-June 2012: 0.3x), solid
post-distribution free cash flow (FCF) generation and high
operating EBITDAR margins of over 50% relative to other
Asia-Pacific incumbent operators.
Fitch believes that Telkom's 2012 operating EBITDAR margins
will decline, due to greater competition and a changing revenue
mix with a higher contribution from a less-profitable data
segment. During 2010-11, Telkom's key competitors, PT Indosat
Tbk ('BBB'/Stable) and PT XL Axiata ('BB+'/Positive), gained
wireless market share from Telkom's wireless subsidiary, PT
Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel 'BBB'/Stable). Further, Fitch
expects Telkom's post-distribution FCF generation margin will
decline to 1%-3% in 2012 (2011: 10%) due to higher capex of
IDR19trn (2011: IDR14.6trn) to roll-out the fibre-based network
and to increase data coverage and capacity at its wireless
subsidiary. All these have been factored into Telkom's ratings.
Telkom's rating headroom may be reduced in case of a large
debt-funded M&A transaction. During the last two years, Telkom
has withdrawn from discussions on two transactions - one for a
Cambodian telecom business and second with Pacnet Limited
('B+'/Negative). Telkom's credit metrics may also deteriorate if
Telkom uses debt to buy out Singapore Telecom Limited's
(SingTel, 'A+'/Stable) 35% stake in Telkomsel. However, SingTel
has shown little willingness to sell this stake currently.
What could trigger a rating action? Positive: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- upgrade in the sovereign's FC and LC IDRs
- weaker links between the government and Telkom
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- downgrade of the sovereign FC and LC IDRs
- a significant increase in shareholder return or a major
debt-funded acquisition