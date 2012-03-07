(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 7, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that Telstra Corp. Ltd.'s
announcement that it has finalized definitive agreements with
NBN Co. and the Australian government for Telstra's
participation in the National Broadband Network (NBN) would have
no immediate impact on the 'A/Negative/A-1' ratings on the
company.
Although the NBN transaction is consistent with our
expectations and could support the 'A' long term rating with a
stable outlook, the key outstanding credit issue remains
Telstra's future capital-management plans. Under the NBN
transaction, Telstra will receive substantial cash compensation
but faces significant longer-term structural industry challenges
associated with the progressive loss of its monopoly fixed-line
access network. Accordingly, a continuing conservative approach
to capital management in the medium to long term will be key to
sustaining Telstra's credit quality at the 'A' rating level. We
expect Telstra to articulate its capital-management plans
publicly in the near term.
Importantly, Standard & Poor's will not include one-off
decommissioning payments from NBN Co in our calculation of
Telstra's adjusted EBITDA or funds from operations (FFO). As a
result, we expect that if Telstra increases its unadjusted net
debt to EBITDA to 1.5x, which is at the conservative end of its
comfort gearing range, this will be at the upper-end of our
tolerances for the 'A' rating during the height of the NBN build
period. Furthermore, any increase in leverage materially above
the unadjusted 1.5x net debt-to-EBITDA level would likely be
inconsistent with the 'A' long-term rating. We note, however,
that Telstra is expected to operate well below its comfort
gearing range in the absence of any capital-management
initiatives.
A financial profile consistent with the 'A' rating would
include Standard & Poor's fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 2x
(under our methodology we include a range of adjustments,
including a pro-rata consolidation of Foxtel; and exclude any
one-off decommissioning payments associated with the NBN). We
also expect this financial ratio expectation for the 'A' rating
to tighten in the medium to long term as the NBN approaches
completion, assuming all other things remain equal.