(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Telstra Corp. Ltd.'s announcement that it has finalized definitive agreements with NBN Co. and the Australian government for Telstra's participation in the National Broadband Network (NBN) would have no immediate impact on the 'A/Negative/A-1' ratings on the company.

Although the NBN transaction is consistent with our expectations and could support the 'A' long term rating with a stable outlook, the key outstanding credit issue remains Telstra's future capital-management plans. Under the NBN transaction, Telstra will receive substantial cash compensation but faces significant longer-term structural industry challenges associated with the progressive loss of its monopoly fixed-line access network. Accordingly, a continuing conservative approach to capital management in the medium to long term will be key to sustaining Telstra's credit quality at the 'A' rating level. We expect Telstra to articulate its capital-management plans publicly in the near term.

Importantly, Standard & Poor's will not include one-off decommissioning payments from NBN Co in our calculation of Telstra's adjusted EBITDA or funds from operations (FFO). As a result, we expect that if Telstra increases its unadjusted net debt to EBITDA to 1.5x, which is at the conservative end of its comfort gearing range, this will be at the upper-end of our tolerances for the 'A' rating during the height of the NBN build period. Furthermore, any increase in leverage materially above the unadjusted 1.5x net debt-to-EBITDA level would likely be inconsistent with the 'A' long-term rating. We note, however, that Telstra is expected to operate well below its comfort gearing range in the absence of any capital-management initiatives.

A financial profile consistent with the 'A' rating would include Standard & Poor's fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 2x (under our methodology we include a range of adjustments, including a pro-rata consolidation of Foxtel; and exclude any one-off decommissioning payments associated with the NBN). We also expect this financial ratio expectation for the 'A' rating to tighten in the medium to long term as the NBN approaches completion, assuming all other things remain equal.