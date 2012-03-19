(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Telstra Corporation Limited's (Telstra) Outlook to Stable from Negative. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'A'. The Short-Term IDR and the commercial paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'.

The Outlook revision and ratings reflect that, the now contractual, future cash receipts from NBN Co Limited (NBN) will largely mitigate the company's loss of revenue and higher business risk following transfer of public switched telephone network (PSTN) infrastructure to NBN. The company announced that it had finalised definitive agreements with NBN and the government on the 7 March 2012.

"Fitch estimates that Telstra will receive benefits of approximately AUD26bn, pre-tax, from NBN over the next thirty years," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. "Telstra is likely to invest a large proportion of that cash in improving its mobile infrastructure and developing product offerings to drive growth."

Telstra's competitive advantage is the superior coverage, reliability and technology leadership of its mobile network. The company's strong cash position, relative to peers, enables it to sustain this advantage and facilitate growth in mobile margins and market share. The nature of competition in the Australian mobile telecommunications industry is unlikely to change in the near future, and low population density and the lack of available spectrum deter potential new entrants.

Telstra is facing a number of downstream competitive threats including, voice over internet protocol, media content aggregation offerings, 'cloud computing' services and other 'over the top' services. NBN cash flows will support Telstra's ability to address these threats by way of infrastructure and technological leadership. For instance, the company aims to form exclusive alliances with 'cloud' service providers and grow revenue by attracting customers to its extensive 'cloud' infrastructure.

The company has yet to announce its capital management policy following agreement of the transaction with NBN. If capital management initiatives cause the company's credit metrics to deteriorate significantly beyond Fitch's current expectations, the ratings may be downgraded.

Fitch has tightened its negative rating guidelines for Telstra to reflect the changes in the company's operating risk profile as it transitions from the incumbent fixed-line operator to an integrated telecommunications services provider obtaining wholesale fixed services from NBN. The ratings may be downgraded if funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage rises above 1.75x (previously 2x) and/or if FFO interest coverage falls below 9x (previously 7x), both on a sustained basis.