(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On April 19, 2012, Telstra Corp Ltd. announced its
capital-management framework for distributing excess cash flows
arising from the National Broadband Network (NBN) transaction.
-- In our view, this capital-management framework is
consistent with the 'A' long-term rating on Telstra and should
offset the additional medium-term business risks arising from
the NBN transaction.
-- Accordingly, we have affirmed the 'A/A-1' ratings on
Telstra and revised the outlook to stable from negative.
Rating Action
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised the outlook on
its 'A' long-term rating on Telstra to stable from negative. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'A/A-1' ratings on Telstra and
its related debt issues and programs.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectations that Telstra
will manage its financial profile in a manner consistent with
the 'A' rating in the medium term, which should mitigate the
additional business risks posed by the recently approved
National Broadband Network (NBN) transaction. Under the NBN
agreements, Telstra will progressively transfer its fixed-line
access network customers to the government-owned NBN and
disconnect its copper access network in exchange for a series of
compensation payments.
Although we acknowledge the risks to Telstra's business risk
profile over the long term as a result of the NBN, we consider
there to be offsetting factors that support Telstra's credit
quality in the medium term, including the following:
-- Telstra's capital-management framework incorporates an
objective that any distribution of capital to shareholders will
be subject to maintaining its balance-sheet settings at a level
consistent with the 'A' credit rating. Furthermore, this capital
management is consistent with the conservative approach Telstra
has demonstrated in its financial risk management during the
past five years.
-- Telstra will receive significant compensation payments
for agreeing to decommission its copper network, transfer its
customers to the NBN, and provide lease access to its ducts and
other associated assets. In particular, a significant component
of these payments will come from long-term lease rental income
from NBNCo for access to Telstra's pipes, ducts, dark fibre, and
exchange racks. We estimate that these lease payments will grow
to more than A$1 billion per year (in nominal terms) by the end
of the NBN build period. Telstra will also receive significant
one-off disconnection payments that can be used to support
future growth initiatives and reinvestment in its existing
businesses.
-- The NBN will be rolled out progressively over at least
the next 8-10 years. In our view, there are significant
political, technological, and execution risks associated with
the NBN being completed in the manner and time frame as
currently proposed. Accordingly, we expect Telstra to retain a
significant proportion of its access network revenues for at
least the next five years.
In our view, if the NBN is completed as proposed, and the
evolution of the competitive and technological landscape remains
in line with our base-case expectations, we expect Telstra to be
adequately positioned to retain a long-term rating in the 'A'
rating category. We expect Telstra to remain a significant
player in the Australian telecommunications landscape, with
leading market positions in mobile, fixed line, and pay
television (primarily via its 50%-owned investment in Foxtel).
These expectations include our assumption of a significant
erosion of fixed-line margins and market shares over the NBN
build-out period, with group EBITDA margins expected to decline
progressively to the mid-30% range, from the low-to-mid 40%
level currently. Furthermore, our assessment is made in the
context of the existing long-term structural decline in PSTN
(public switch telephone network) revenues. We expect PSTN
earnings to become a significantly smaller contributor to group
earnings in the longer term, regardless of the NBN.
Our base-case forecasts indicate that Telstra should
maintain fully adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 1.6x-1.9x range in
the next five years, after factoring in meaningful capital
returns to shareholders and expected mobile spectrum payments.
For comparison purposes, these forecast expectations equate to
net debt to EBITDA (as defined by Telstra) of about 1.5x or less
in the next five years. We note that our adjusted EBITDA will
not include one-off decommissioning payments associated with the
NBN, as these are non-recurring and akin to proceeds from asset
sales. Accordingly, we expect Telstra to manage its financial
profile at the lower end of its net debt to EBITDA comfort range
or below, during the height of the NBN build period, in order to
maintain its fully adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x.
The ratings on Telstra Corp. Ltd. reflect the company's
strong market position as the incumbent provider of
telecommunications products and services in Australia; its
strong market shares and cash flow generation; and its
balance-sheet capacity to accommodate the evolving competitive
and technological landscape. Tempering these strengths are the
significant long-term structural industry change expected from
the proposed NBN; the shift in the group's income mix toward
more competitive products and services; regulatory and
technological risks; and the execution risks associated with
ongoing restructuring efforts.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Telstra is 'A-1', reflecting the
group's "adequate" liquidity (as defined by our criteria),
strong free-cash flow generation, and modest debt levels. Our
assessment of the group's liquidity as adequate reflects our
expectation that the group's sources of liquidity (including
FFO, cash and undrawn bank facilities) should exceed its uses
(including maturing debt, capital expenditure, and ordinary
shareholder distributions) by about 1.2x in the next 6-12
months.
At Dec. 31, 2011, Telstra had about A$3.3 billion (post
foreign exchange hedges) in short-term debt, which was
adequately covered by A$3.0 billion in cash and cash
equivalents, significant ongoing cash generation, and about
A$0.75 billion in undrawn standby debt facilities. Telstra has
also significantly reduced its exposure to the commercial paper
markets in the past two years, with only A$0.5 billion
outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's
strong underlying cash flow generation and conservative approach
to capital management should underpin the 'A/A-1' ratings in the
next few years.
A lower rating could, however, emerge in the next few years
if:
-- The group's fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (including a
pro-rata consolidation of Foxtel; EBITDA excluding any one-off
payments associated with the NBN) was sustained above 2x. We
also note that all other things being equal, this financial
ratio expectation for the 'A' rating is expected to tighten in
the medium to long term as Telstra's earnings mix shifts toward
more competitive products and services following the NBN
rollout.
-- The revenue or margin erosion of the group's fixed-line
business in areas covered by the NBN is significantly greater
than expected, which could include broadband revenue market
shares sustained materially below 40%.
-- The competitive environment in mobile services
intensifies significantly, causing a substantial worsening in
Telstra's market share or margins, including EBITDA margins
sustained at 30% or less; or
-- Telstra divests a material proportion of assets that will
be under long-term lease to NBNCo.
A lower rating could also occur in the longer term if the
anticipated erosion in the group's fixed-line revenues and
margins under the NBN is not offset by new and highly defensible
earnings streams or a stronger financial risk profile. These
longer term rating pressures could intensify once the NBN
approaches the 50% rollout point.
Upward rating revision is considered unlikely given the
longer term structural industry challenges facing the group and
Telstra's financial management objectives.