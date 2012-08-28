(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 28, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' rating to the
proposed issue of senior unsecured offshore notes by Tencent
Holdings Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--; cnA+). We also assigned our
Greater China regional credit scale rating of 'cnA+' to the
proposed issue.
The ratings are subject to Standard & Poor's review of the
final documentation for the bond issuance. We expect Tencent to
use the proceeds from the proposed notes for the group's general
purposes.
The rating on the China-based Internet services provider
reflects our view that the company will retain its strong user
base in instant messaging and social networking services in the
country. The favorable growth prospects of China's Internet
industry and the company's sound financial standing further
support the rating. Intense competition and regulatory risks in
China partly offset the above strengths. And although Tencent
has grown rapidly over the past two to three years, it has yet
to prove its long-term sustainability, in our view.
The proposed issue does not affect the corporate credit
rating because we believe the issue will not have a significant
impact on the company's financial soundness. Despite the
increase in debt, we believe the company is unlikely to breach
the downgrade triggers of adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2.0x
and the ratio of total debt to total capital of 35% over the
next one to two years. In addition, Tencent is highly likely to
maintain net cash position in our view. In our view, the
company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets is likely
to remain below our notching threshold of 20% for
investment-grade issuers.
The stable outlook on the corporate credit rating reflects
our expectation that Tencent's mainstay businesses will maintain
their steady performances. We expect the company's strong market
position and favorable industry growth prospects to support the
businesses. The outlook also reflects our view that Tencent will
maintain its conservative financial policy and steady cash
flows.
